Comprehensive Report on the Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Pool Service Franchise Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market Through 2025?

The market size for mobile pool service franchises has seen robust growth in recent times. The projection is that it will increase from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.47 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The historical growth is largely due to factors like the rise in the number of home swimming pools, the desire for hassle-free pool maintenance, the growth of the franchise business model, elevating disposable income, and increased understanding of the importance of water cleanliness.

The prediction for expansion of the mobile pool service franchise market is quite optimistic, with a strong increase expected in upcoming years. The market is estimated to reach a staggering $3.33 billion by 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth projection for the forecast period is anchored on several factors, including an increase in urban dwellers living a luxurious lifestyle, a rising inclination towards subscription-based services, a budding interest in health and wellness activities, the broadening landscape of eco-friendly pool solutions, and a surge in tourism properties that boast pools. Key trends anticipated for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of Internet of Things into pool monitoring, progressed automated cleaning technologies, the advent of mobile app-based service scheduling, innovation in water-saving systems, and leveraging AI for optimizing pool service routes.

Download a free sample of the mobile pool service franchise market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27069&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market?

The growth of the mobile pool service franchise market is projected to be fueled by the expansion of the leisure and hospitality sector. This sector encompasses industries that offer customers a variety of services including entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food. Factors such as an increase in disposable income, better economic conditions, and a rise in tourism and experiences have led to consumers spending more on travel, dining, and entertainment. The leisure and hospitality sector utilizes mobile pool service franchises for the efficient management and maintenance of swimming pools at facilities like resorts, hotels, and recreational sites. For example, in March 2024, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a US government agency, reported a rise of 49,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, a marked increase from the 37,000 average monthly growth over the previous year. This suggests a growing demand in the sector and consequently, more opportunities. Thus, the expanding leisure and hospitality sector is contributing to the growth of the mobile pool service franchise market.

Which Players Dominate The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Mobile Pool Service Franchise Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pinch A Penny

• America's Swimming Pool Company

• Pool Troopers

• Swimart

• Clark Rubber

• Jim's Pool Care

• Premier Pool Service

• Pool Pro

• Desjoyaux Pools

• Ultra Pool Care Squad

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market?

Leading organizations in the mobile pool service franchise market are prioritizing franchise growth to offer franchisees more power over service provision. Franchise growth involves the proliferation of a company by launching new franchise locations through collaborations with independent operators. As an illustration, in April 2024, America’s Swimming Pool Company, a franchise of swimming pool services based in the USA, unveiled its franchise network expansion with six new locations, including an inaugural location in Minnesota, under ASP of Minneapolis. The expansion also featured new stores in Florida (Santa Rosa County and South Shore), Arkansas (Little Rock), Indiana (North Indianapolis), and North Carolina (Inner Banks). Along with the inauguration of the new stores, ASP signed franchise development contracts with three more proprietors and welcomed two experienced business coaches to bolster its newly established Construction Division.

Global Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The mobile pool service franchise market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Operate By Purchased Vehicle, Operate By Rental Vehicle

2) By Service Type: Regular Maintenance, Emergency Repairs, Seasonal Opening And Closing, Water Testing And Chemical Balancing, Cleaning Services

3) By Equipment Used Type: Automated Cleaning Equipment, Manual Cleaning Tools, Water Testing Kits, Pumps And Filters, Heating Systems

4) By Technology Adoption Type: Mobile App Integration, Online Booking Systems, Automated Service Notifications, Remote Monitoring Solutions, Data Analytics And Reporting Tools

5) By Customer Type: Residential Customers, Commercial Customers, Luxury Pool Owners, Property Management Companies, Real Estate Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Operate By Purchased Vehicle: Independent Owner-Operators, Franchise-Based Services, Company-Owned Fleets, Regional Fleet Operators, Specialized Pool Cleaning Units

2) By Operate By Rental Vehicle: Short-Term Rental Service Operators, Seasonal Pool Service Providers, Startups Or Trial-Phase Businesses, Third-Party Managed Vehicle Fleets, Shared Vehicle Fleet Operators

View the full mobile pool service franchise market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-pool-service-franchise-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market?

In 2024, North America led the global mobile pool service franchise market. The growth outlook for this region is also included in the report. The Mobile Pool Service Franchise Global Market Report 2025 analyzes various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Pool Service Franchise Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pool-cleaning-and-maintenance-services-global-market-report

Mobile Value Added Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-value-added-services-global-market-report

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurants-and-mobile-food-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.