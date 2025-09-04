CIPS MENA celebrates Emirati Women’s Day with inspiring ‘Women in Procurement’ event in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) MENA proudly marked Emirati Women’s Day last week with a dynamic Women in Procurement event, held at the MAKTABI Business Centre. The gathering brought together industry leaders and future trailblazers for an evening of inspiration, connection, and celebration.

The event featured insightful presentations from distinguished Women in Procurement MCIPS achievers, while attendees engaged in an energising Networking Passport activity designed to foster new professional connections. The evening echoed this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme: “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years.” With just 50 seats available, the sold-out event embraced a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, truly showcasing CIPS' commitment to women's leadership in procurement.

The evening featured thought-provoking talks from two trailblazing industry leaders. Rahmah Aal-Ali, Procurement & Supply Chain Director at Dubai South, delivered a compelling presentation on cultivating resilient and sustainable supply chains in the face of evolving market dynamics. This was followed by Ruba Younes, the first female MCIPS in the MENA region, who shared her journey of breaking new ground, highlighting the importance of mentorship, inclusivity, and paving the way for women in procurement leadership.

Ruba Younes, one of the earliest MCIPS female achievers in the MENA region, commented: “Earning the recognition as the first female MCIPS in the region was a milestone, not just for me, but for all women in procurement. Tonight shows that our profession thrives when we support each other, share knowledge and break barriers together. This celebration is a powerful step toward empowering future generations of women leaders.”

Alongside the talks, guests took part in an interactive Networking Passport activity, designed to spark collaboration and foster professional connections across organisations and career stages. The engaging format created an atmosphere of openness and exchange, reinforcing the event’s central message of empowerment and unity.

Rahmah Aal-Ali, Procurement & Supply Chain Director, Dubai South, said: ““Emirati Women’s Day reminds us of the vast progress women have made in shaping our national advancement. In procurement and supply chain, we are uniquely positioned to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and support the UAE’s strategic goals. Events like tonight underscore the vital contributions of women in steering sustainable growth.”

Haaniya Qureshi, Marketing & Events Manager, CIPS MENA, added: “We are proud to honour Emirati Women’s Day with such an inspiring assembly of procurement professionals. This event embodies CIPS MENA’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and empowerment. The insights shared and connections made tonight affirm the bright future of women in our field.”

