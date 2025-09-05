Mobile Mining Equipment Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Mobile Mining Equipment Market?

The scale of the mobile mining equipment market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market value is predicted to increase from $65.33 billion in 2024 to $70.07 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors driving this growth during the historic period include increased demand for minerals and metals, a rise in both surface and subterranean mining activities, heightened implementation of automation in mining maneuvers, growing energy requirements sourced from coal and uranium extraction, and the expansion of open-pit mining operations.

Anticipated strong growth in the mobile mining equipment market is predicted in the upcoming years, with size projections of $91.44 billion in 2029, suggesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Contributors to the growth in the defined period involve the escalating acceptance of electric and hybrid mining machinery, an increasing emphasis on sustainable mining methodologies, surging demand for rare earth elements, expanding investment in intelligent mining initiatives, and boosted demand for battery metals. Leading trends within the envisaged period involve the creation of battery-powered haulage machinery, the development of hydrogen fuel cell uses, real-time fleet management systems integration, merging with smart mine ecosystems, and advancements in tire and undercarriage technologies.

Download a free sample of the mobile mining equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27175&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Mobile Mining Equipment Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the need for minerals and metals is predicted to drive the expansion of the mobile mining equipment market in the future. These refer to substances naturally obtained from the earth, essential for diverse industrial, technological, and commercial uses. This amplified demand is prompted by brisk industrialization and urbanization, as burgeoning cities and sectors necessitate vast quantities of raw materials for building, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Mobile mining equipment optimizes the extraction and transportation processes in the minerals and metals sector by intensifying operational performance, curtailing downtime, and facilitating access to remote or arduous terrains. For instance, the United States Geological Survey, which is a US-based governmental scientific organization, stated in January 2025, that US metal mine production had a valuation of $33.5 billion in 2024, expressing a trivial rise from $33 billion in 2023. Hence, the amplified need for minerals and metals is guiding the advance of the mobile mining equipment market into the future.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Mobile Mining Equipment Market?

Major players in the Mobile Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Larsen And Toubro Limited

• Liebherr-International AG

• Atlas Copco AB

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• Sany Group Co. Ltd.

• Sandvik AB

• Bell Equipment Limited

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Mobile Mining Equipment Sector?

Leading businesses in the mobile mining equipment market are concentrating on creating revolutionary solutions, for instance, electric-powered hydraulic excavators, aiming to minimize emissions and augment energy efficiency in mining works. Instead of diesel engines, these robust machines utilise electric motors to power hydraulic systems which perform excavation and material handling duties in mining and construction sites. For example, in July 2023, the construction machinery manufacturing firm based in China, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., introduced XES35, a high-end 1,100-ton electric shovel excavator specifically designed for open-pit mining. Outfitted with a 35 m³ bucket, it is capable of loading up to 65 tons of ore in one cycle and is engineered to function along with 220- to 330-ton dump trucks. The XES35 includes sophisticated AC frequency change drive control and multi-sensor fusion technology, facilitating intelligent, efficient, and environmentally friendly operations while giving prominence to dependability, ease for the operator, and lowered operational costs.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Mobile Mining Equipment Market Report?

The mobile mining equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Haul Trucks, Excavators, Loaders And Dozers, Drills And Breakers, Other Equipment

2) By Power Source: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid

3) By Application: Coal Mining, Metal Mining, Mineral Mining

4) By End-Use: Mining Companies, Contract Miners, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Equipment Rental Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Haul Trucks: Rigid Haul Trucks, Articulated Haul Trucks, Underground Mining Trucks

2) By Excavators: Hydraulic Excavators, Electric Shovel Excavators, Backhoe Excavators, Dragline Excavators

3) By Loaders And Dozers: Wheel Loaders, Track Loaders, Bulldozers, Underground Loaders

4) By Drills And Breakers: Rotary Blasthole Drills, Down-The-Hole Drills, Top Hammer Drills, Jumbo Drills, Hydraulic Breakers

5) By Other Equipment: Graders, Scrapers, Underground Utility Vehicles, Crushing And Screening Equipment, Conveyors

View the full mobile mining equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-mining-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Mobile Mining Equipment Industry?

In 2024, the largest region in the Mobile Mining Equipment Global Market Report was the Asia-Pacific and this report anticipates the projected growth of this region. The report thoroughly covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Mining Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-mining-equipment-global-market-report

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-mining-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.