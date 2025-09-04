Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2026 - For September 4, 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, State Auditor Julie Blaha announced she will not seek re-election.

“I’ve had the honor of serving as Minnesota’s State Auditor. My goals were to rebuild an office that was under attack and protect Minnesotans’ rights to make decisions in their local communities. I am proud to have accomplished those goals. Because the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is in a strong position, 2027 will be the time to give that opportunity to someone new,” Auditor Julie Blaha said.

Auditor Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor and has been in office since January 2019. During her tenure, Auditor Blaha:

Raised the OSA’s effectiveness and integrity to new levels.

Earned a reputation for leadership in local accountability.

Modernized audit technology, public tools and communication.

Strengthened connections among local government staff, elected officials, private audit firms, legislators, media and other external partners.

Expanded OSA oversight for the first time in decades.

Protected local control for firefighters, public employees and taxpayers.

When Auditor Blaha took office, legislators were attempting to defund and even eliminate the OSA. She rebuilt connections, safeguarded fiscal accountability and advanced government transparency.

She noted that the OSA will continue critical work in the months ahead, including addressing workforce shortages in auditing and local government, protecting local control, ensuring fiscal integrity and safeguarding retirement funds for public employees.

“Minnesota has a strong and effective Office of the State Auditor,” Auditor Blaha said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and confident the Office is ready to welcome its 20th State Auditor.”

Auditor Blaha will serve through January 4, 2027.

Press Availability: Auditor Blaha will be available for media interviews on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 10–11: a.m. and 12–1 p.m. For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact Nadine Kottom-Dale at 612-391-7000 or nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us.

