Micro Investing Platform Market to Reach USD $1.85 Billion by 2029 at 18.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Micro Investing Platform Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, JAPAN, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Micro Investing Platform Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size of micro-investing platforms has experienced a significant upsurge. The market, which stood at $0.78 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $0.93 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period including enhanced financial involvement of millennials, increasing use of mobile banking, heightened consciousness about the benefits of long-term investments, a surge in the preference for cost-effective investment choices and the escalating attention towards automated savings tools.

The market for micro-investing platforms is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, growing to a value of $1.85 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. Various factors such as the increasing incorporation of fintech in personal finance, a growing inclination towards user-friendly investment applications, a rising trend of fractional share investing, augmented support for financial literacy programs, and a rising need for passive income sources contribute to this expected growth during the forecast period. Major developments for the same timeframe include enhancements in robo-advisory algorithms, the creation of goal-oriented investing capabilities, novel developments in gamified saving platforms, improved integration with digital wallets and advancements in personalised investment advisories.

Download a free sample of the micro investing platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27129&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Micro Investing Platform Market?

The surge in smartphone usage is anticipated to boost the micro investing platform market in the future. Smartphones are handheld gadgets that fuse mobile phone capabilities with sophisticated computing functionalities. The growth in smartphone usage is facilitated by enhanced internet availability, with affordable and expansive mobile data, particularly in developing economies, allowing more individuals to remain connected and utilize digital services. Micro-investment platforms can be accessed conveniently and swiftly via smartphones, enabling users to oversee and manage their portfolios, get instant alerts, and conduct immediate transactions with a few clicks. For instance, as per Uswitch Limited, a financial conduct authority based in the UK, starting from 2022, the count of smartphones in the UK stood at 71.8 million in February 2023, marking a 3.8% (or around 2.6 million) increase from 2021. Furthermore, by 2025, out of the 68.3 million UK residents, 95% (or roughly 65 million individuals) will possess smartphones. Hence, the escalating prevalence of smartphones propels the expansion of the micro investing platform market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Micro Investing Platform Industry?

Major players in the Micro Investing Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Interactive Brokers LLC

• SoFi Technologies Inc.

• Robinhood Markets Inc.

• State Street Global Advisors

• Webull Financial LLC

• Wealthsimple Inc.

• Acorns Grow Incorporated

• M1 Finance

• Public.com

• Greenlight Financial Technology Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Micro Investing Platform Market?

Leading businesses in the micro investing platform market are enhancing their technological capabilities, such as introducing robo-advisory platforms to improve portfolio customization, investment automation, and client experience. Robo-advisory platforms are essentially digital financial advisory services that leverage algorithms and artificial intelligence to deliver automated, cost-effective investment guidance and portfolio management with minimal human involvement. For example, FutureMoney, a US firm that provides a financial platform, rolled out a micro-investing application in May 2024, intended to assist families in accumulating generational wealth. Micro-investing apps introduce innovative features that render investing accessible and user-friendly for people with limited funds or prior experience. Usually, these platforms permit fractional share investing, letting users invest minor amounts without the need to purchase complete shares. They tend to provide round-up features that automatically invest leftover change from daily transactions, along with consistent automated contributions to facilitate savings growth over time.

What Segments Are Covered In The Micro Investing Platform Market Report?

The micro investing platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Web-Based Micro-Investing Platform, Mobile-Based Micro-Investing Platform

2) By Component: Software, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Robo-Advisory, Portfolio Management, Financial Planning, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Individual Investors, Financial Institutions, Wealth Management Firms, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Web-Based Micro-Investing Platform: Online Brokerage Integration, Automated Investment Services, Real-Time Portfolio Tracking, Web-Based Robo-Advisors, Educational Investment Portals

2) By Mobile-Based Micro-Investing Platform: Smartphone Investment Applications, Mobile Robo-Advisory Services, Round-Up Investment Features, Mobile Wallet Integration, Push Notification Investment Alerts

View the full micro investing platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/micro-investing-platform-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Micro Investing Platform Market By 2025?

In the Micro Investing Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated the market in 2024. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the forecasted period. The report examines various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Micro Investing Platform Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Online Trading Platform Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Online-Trading-Platform-market

Microfinance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microfinance-global-market-report

Cloud Based Financial Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-based-financial-platform-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.