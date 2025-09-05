Investment Tracking Software Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

Investment Tracking Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Investment Tracking Software Market Through 2025?

The market for investment tracking software has experienced fast-paced growth over the past few years. Projections show an increase from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. Various factors have contributed to this historic growth such as the escalating demand for portfolio transparency, expanded consciousness about personal finance management, the increasing complexity of investment tools, a rising preference for digital banking, and an increasing necessity for integrated financial tracking.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the investment tracking software market over the coming years, with a projected value of $4.05 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This surge in the forecasted period is due to factors such as an increased alignment with robo-advisors, a rise in the utilization of artificial intelligence in the area of predictive analytics, the mounting requirement for real-time investment supervision, an escalating emphasis on tax-savvy investments, and a growing trend of implementing data-centric investment decisions. Significant trends for the forecasted period comprise advancements in real-time data synchronization technology, creativity in AI-powered investment advice, investments in the customization of user experiences, progress in cross-platform integration, and innovation in the monitoring systems of multiple asset classes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Investment Tracking Software Market?

The growth of the investment tracking software market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in investments. The term investments is applied to the monetary resources devoted to financial assets or projects, aiming to yield returns over time. The surge in investments is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of digital trading platforms, consequently making investing more approachable and promoting broader engagement in capital markets. Investment tracking software facilitates live tracking of portfolio performance and asset distribution, while also offering insights into market trends and risk susceptibility to guide more informed financial decisions. For instance, the Investment Company Institute (ICI), a US-based investment research facility, noted in October 2024 that approximately 56% or around 74 million U.S. households had investments in mutual funds or other U.S.-registered investment forms, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds (CEFs), and unit investment trusts (UITs), equating to about 126.8 million individual investors. Therefore, the growth of the investment tracking software market is due to the surge in investments.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Investment Tracking Software Market?

Major players in the Investment Tracking Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America

• Morningstar Inc.

• Addepar Inc.

• Orion Advisor Tech Inc.

• Betterment LLC

• Wealthfront Inc.

• SigFig Wealth Management LLC

• Firstrade Securities Inc.

• Sharesight

• Delta by eToro

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Investment Tracking Software Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the investment tracking software market are concentrating on forming strategic alliances to provide comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the changing demands of investors. Strategic partnerships represent collaborative agreements aimed at merging strengths and targeting common goals, which is beneficial in enhancing capabilities, venturing into fresh markets, and jointly developing innovative solutions. For example, in February 2025, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), a central securities depository based in India, teamed up with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a regulatory body for securities and commodities in India, to introduce the Unified Investor Platform App. This app offers the facility to view consolidated holdings from both NSDL and CDSL through a single sign-on, access transaction and margin details, and enjoy increased security with two-factor authentication, all of which help decrease fraud and boost user convenience. It effectively blends data from NSDL and CDSL, providing investors with a consolidated, secure view of their entire portfolio.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Investment Tracking Software Market

The investment tracking software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Personal, Enterprise

5) By End-User: Individual Investors, Financial Advisors, Wealth Management Firms, Banks, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Portfolio Management Software, Risk Analysis Tools, Automated Investment Trackers, Wealth Management Platforms, Tax Optimization Software

2) By Services: System Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Onboarding Services, Customization Services

Global Investment Tracking Software Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for investment tracking software. The Investment Tracking Software Global Market Report 2025 anticipates growth in this region. The regions analyzed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

