Poker Champ is Playing PRIMEGSH PLUS—the ‘Nuts’ in the $2.3 Billion Alcohol Detox Market

PRIMEGSH

Yosh Nakano goes all in on patented, breakthrough technology’s health benefits

Established for over 15 years as a product for enhancing people’s general health, wellness, and longevity, we are also the best product in the $2.3 billion alcohol detox market.” — Yosh Nakano

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-class poker player and entrepreneur Yosh Nakano, founder and president of SurvivaloftheFittestGSH LLC (DBA MagicalGSH), announced a licensing agreement with LiveMax LLC to market the private label PRIMEGSH PLUS, a patented scientific breakthrough that supports alcohol detoxification and overall health.A recent study, titled “Effects of GSH on Alcohol Metabolism and Hangover Improvement in Humans: A Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Crossover Clinical Trial” (NIH PMID: 39408229) — confirmed that glutathione (GSH) significantly lowered acetaldehyde concentration—a toxic byproduct of alcohol detoxification up to 50x more harmful than alcohol itself.Its conclusions: “Overall, we consider the discovery that GSH lowered acetaldehyde concentration, a crucial factor in alcohol metabolism, to be more considerable. Therefore, GSH administration effectively reduces acetaldehyde levels in serum. This result suggests that this effect may contribute to the relief of hangover symptoms.” (The study is available to view at tinyurl.com/ykxr3nnh .)PRIMEGSH PLUS USP (Unique Selling Proposition)• Powered by Riboceine, the unique precursor that enables the body to produce glutathione naturally (endogenous).• Developed by Herbert T. Nagasawa PhD (Senior VA Research Scientist), leading 9 other PhD’s.• Backed by 60 Peer-reviewed Studies to date.• 300% more effective than n-acetylcysteine (NAC) for GSH production—without NAC’s side effects.• Increases GSH to support:1. Alcohol detoxification (breaking down acetaldehyde)2. Immune system strength3. Cellular health & anti-aging4. Enhanced athletic performanceNakano stated:“Established for over 15 years as a product for enhancing people’s general health, wellness, and longevity, we are also the best product in the $2.3 billion alcohol detox market. We go after the real problem in alcohol detoxification—acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct that is up to 50 times more harmful than alcohol itself. That’s why people using PRIMEGSH PLUS can truly recover.”Nakano added, “Glutathione is trending on social media, but these products are exogenous — they break down before reaching your cells. PRIMEGSH PLUS delivers cysteine—the critical building block your cells need to make GSH naturally, efficiently and effectively. Many of our competitors rely on DHM, an herbal extract from the Japanese Raisin Tree. DHM doesn’t directly clear acetaldehyde. You need glutathione your body makes naturally. That’s why PRIMEGHS PLUS is the nuts—the best hand, in alcohol detox. We are creating A Brand New World!"Joe Voyticky, CEO of LiveMax LLC, a Utah-based health and wellness company holding the proprietary rights to Riboceine, said, “I look forward to expanding our core technology into markets where it can only help people.”###About SurvivaloftheFittestGSH/MagicalGSHSurvivaloftheFittestGSH LLC, doing business as MagicalGSH, focuses on educating people to the importance of endogenous glutathione with science-driven health innovation. Its flagship line, PRIMEGSH, uses patented Riboceine technology to boost the body’s natural production of glutathione—critical for detoxification, immune defense, and overall health.The company was founded and led by Yosh Nakano, a world-class poker player and entrepreneur who won the 2006 CBS Intercontinental Poker Championship which included legends such as Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan, and Daniel Negreanu. He has managed both the Hustler Casino and the high-limit section at the Bicycle Casino. Yosh now applies his competitive drive and strategic mindset to dominate the rapidly growing alcohol detoxification market.About LiveMaxLiveMax is a Utah-based health and wellness company holding exclusive global rights to Riboceine technology. Its mission is to create scientifically validated products that improve health, vitality, and longevity.Website: www.MagicalGSH.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.