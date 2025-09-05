Liquid Applied Roofing System Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $9.14 Billion by 2029

Liquid Applied Roofing System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Liquid Applied Roofing System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Liquid Applied Roofing System Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of the liquid-applied roofing system has seen formidable growth. The market is anticipated to expand from $6.52 billion in 2024 to $6.99 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Several factors have contributed to this historic growth, including the rising demand for economical waterproofing solutions and adoption in commercial and residential construction. Other contributing factors are an increase in refurbishment and renovation projects, heightened awareness about energy-efficient roofing systems, and the growing application in flat and low-slope roofs.

Expectations for the liquid-applied roofing system market indicate a substantial increase in size over the coming years, predicting a rise to $9.15 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. This upswing over the projected period can be linked to an amplified emphasis on green and sustainable roofing materials, escalating infrastructure development investments, heightened demand for rapid-installation roofing systems, extensive urbanization and smart city ventures, and an increase in severe weather conditions necessitating durable roofing solutions. Key trends anticipated in this period encompass developments in cold-applied liquid roofing technologies, advanced ultraviolet-resistant coating formulations, innovative eco-friendly and low-volatile organic compound materials, amalgamation of liquid systems with smart roofing sensors, and progress in spray application methods for quick coverage.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Liquid Applied Roofing System Market?

The liquid applied roofing system market is set for expansion due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly roofing options. Such solutions use renewable resources, decrease waste output, and enhance energy efficiency to mitigate environmental damage. The surge in interest can be attributed to heightened recognition of environmental effects, as these measures diminish carbon emissions and foster efficient energy use in buildings. Liquid-applied roofing systems bolster the eco-friendliness of these solutions by offering seamless, resilient, and energy-efficient waterproofing, reducing material waste and amplifying roof lifespan. For example, in December 2023, the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced a governmental objective to boost England's tree and woodland coverage to 16.5% by 2050. This move emphasized that timber-framed properties store an estimated 50% more carbon than brick ones, and larger wood structures can hold up to 400% more. Thus, the escalating demand for sustainable and environmentally-conscious roofing solutions is bolstering the growth of the liquid applied roofing system market.

Which Players Dominate The Liquid Applied Roofing System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Liquid Applied Roofing System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Sika Corporation

• RPM International Inc.

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Johns Manville Inc.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Soprema Group

• BMI Group Holdings UK Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Liquid Applied Roofing System Market?

Leading organizations in the liquid applied roofing system market are emphasizing on cutting-edge innovation, such as single-component polyurethane solutions, to provide increased waterproofing capabilities, superior application efficiency, and elevated sustainability for contemporary roofing systems. This single-component polyurethane in the context of liquid-applied roofing pertains to an already mixed, raw polyurethane resin that is packaged singly, without the need for combining with catalysts or solvents. For example, FLEX-R, located in the UK, unveiled LQD-PUR, a cutting-edge liquid-applied roofing system, designed for fast and enduring waterproofing in July 2024. This system deploys advanced formulation process that boosts flexibility and guarantees potent adhesion to different surfaces. It's designed to accommodate the requirements of challenging roof structures, like flat roofs and terraces, creating a flawless, joint-less membrane. Its solid efficiency promotes longevity and ecological sustainability, making it fit for both restoration and new build projects.

Global Liquid Applied Roofing System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The liquid applied roofing system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Bituminous, Other Products

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional

3) By End-Use: New Construction, Renovation

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane: Single-Component Polyurethane, Two-Component Polyurethane, Aliphatic Polyurethane, Aromatic Polyurethane

2) By Acrylic: Water-Based Acrylic, Solvent-Based Acrylic, Elastomeric Acrylic Coatings, High Solids Acrylic

3) By Silicone: Solvent-Based Silicone, Water-Based Silicone, High-Solids Silicone Coatings, Silicone Rubber Coatings

4) By Bituminous: Cold-Applied Bitumen, Hot-Applied Bitumen, Modified Bitumen, Emulsion-Based Bitumen Coatings

5) By Other Products: Hybrid Coatings, Epoxy-Based Coatings, Cementitious Coatings, Fluoropolymer Coatings

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Liquid Applied Roofing System Market?

In the Liquid Applied Roofing System Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific is identified as the leading region from the previous year, 2024. It also forecasts its growth status. The report encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

