Lighting For Production Halls Market Forecasted to Achieve US $6.61 Billion by 2029

Lighting For Production Halls Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lighting For Production Halls Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Lighting For Production Halls Market In 2025?

The market for lighting in production halls has seen significant expansion in the last few years. The market is expected to increase from $4.66 billion in 2024 to $5.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The historic growth has been driven by factors such as greater emphasis on worker safety, increased capital in refurbishing aging production halls, the construction of new industrial facilities, the emergence of smart cities, and expansion within the logistics and warehousing sectors.

Expected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, the market size for production hall lighting is projected to reach $6.61 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The forecasted growth can be credited to factors such as an uptick in infrastructure investment, a surge in demand for medications and vaccines, amplified investment in food and beverage infrastructure, increased funding in pharmaceutical infrastructure, and rapid urbanization. The projection period anticipates trends such as human-centric lighting, wireless lighting systems, the incorporation of motion sensors, AI-aided lighting management, daylight harvesting technology, and integration into building automation systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Lighting For Production Halls Market?

The increase in infrastructure investment is predicted to drive the growth of the lighting for production halls market. When we talk about infrastructure investments, we're referring to the funding designated for the creation and enhancement of crucial physical infrastructures like buildings, transportation, utilities, and industrial facilities. This increase in infrastructure investments is attributed to swift urbanisation, as the growing urban populace escalates the need for industrial facilities, utilities, and transport networks. Such investments in infrastructure boost the lighting for production halls market by stimulating the creation of new industrial facilities and upgrades, thereby leading to higher demand for efficient and sturdy lighting systems. These investments facilitate operational efficiency by initiating modern lighting installations that enhance visibility, safety, and energy savings in production areas. For example, in July 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, revealed that the total general government investment in infrastructure hit $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 3.9% rise from 2022. Consequently, the increasing investments in infrastructure are triggering the growth of the lighting for production halls market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lighting For Production Halls Industry?

Major players in the Lighting For Production Halls Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Schneider Electric SE

• Signify N.V.

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• Wipro Enterprises Private Limited

• Havells India Limited

• TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Bajaj Electricals Ltd

• Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

• Glamox AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Lighting For Production Halls Market In The Globe?

Prominent players in the lighting for production halls market are aimed at crafting innovative solutions such as smart LED high bay lights equipped with wireless control to maximize energy efficiency, bolster flexibility, and minimize maintenance work. Smart LED high bay lights encompassed with wireless control are energy-saving lighting mechanisms crafted for high-ceiling spaces and can be wirelessly controlled from afar, contributing to diminished energy usage, decrease in maintenance expenses, and facilitating centralized handling of lighting operations. For example, Lumary US LLC, healthcare technology solution enterprise based in Australia, in May 2023, rolled out the 150W Smart UFO LED High Bay Light, a robust commercial lighting system particularly designed for commercial and industrial settings like warehouses and workshops. It emits a radiant output of 22,000 lumens with a remarkable 145 lm/W efficiency, guaranteeing potent yet energy-conserving brightness. This light also provides smart controls such as dimming via app, planning, and compatibility with voice assistants, while its IP65 rating assures longevity in challenging industrial atmospheres.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lighting For Production Halls Market Report?

The lighting for production halls market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Lighting: Light Emitting Diode Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, High-Intensity Discharge Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Smart Lighting Systems

2) By Power Source: Electrical Powered, Solar-Powered, Battery-Operated, Hybrid Systems, Emergency Backup Systems

3) By Installation Type: Ceiling-Mounted, Wall-Mounted, Portable Lighting Solutions, Integrated Lighting Systems, Surface Mounted

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting: Surface-Mounted Light Emitting Diode Lights, Recessed Light Emitting Diode Lights, Light Emitting Diode Floodlights, Light Emitting Diode Panel Lights, Light Emitting Diode Spotlights

2) By Fluorescent Lighting: Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs), T5 Fluorescent Tubes, T8 Fluorescent Tubes, T12 Fluorescent Tubes

3) By High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting: Metal Halide Lamps, High-Pressure Sodium Lamps, Low-Pressure Sodium Lamps, Mercury Vapor Lamps

4) By Incandescent Lighting: Standard Incandescent Bulbs, Halogen Incandescent Bulbs, Reflector Incandescent Bulbs, Decorative Incandescent Bulbs

5) By Smart Lighting Systems: Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Lights, Bluetooth Smart Lights, Zigbee Or Z-Wave Smart Lights, Motion Sensor Smart Lights, Voice-Controlled Smart Lights

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Lighting For Production Halls Market By 2025?

In the Lighting For Production Halls Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest market share in 2024. The report anticipates Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth for the forecast period. The regions encompassed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

