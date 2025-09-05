Light-Emitting Cement Market to Expand at a 52% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $30.1 Billion

Light-Emitting Cement Global Market Report 2025

Light-Emitting Cement Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Light-Emitting Cement Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size of light-emitting cement has seen a significant expansion. This market is projected to increase from a valuation of $3.70 billion in 2024 to reach $5.63 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.4%. The considerable growth experienced in the past is largely due to factors such as a heightened focus on sustainability, a surge in urbanization, augmented use by end-users, growing government attention, and the imposition of new environmental regulations.

It is anticipated that the market for light-emitting cement will witness a remarkable surge in the approaching years, expanding to a substantial $30.11 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 52.0%. This impressively strong growth trajectory during the forecast duration can be correlated to factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the rise of residential construction, the alignment with smart city schemes, the escalating focus on sustainable and energy-conserving building materials, as well as the upswing in smart city developments. Key trends to look out for in this period encompass strategic coalitions among established players in the market, the advent of visually appealing innovative building substances, incorporation of optical fibres or phosphorescent additives into cement production processes, technological breakthroughs, and the introduction of eco-friendly raw materials.

What Are The Factors Driving The Light-Emitting Cement Market?

The continual expansion of the residential construction sector is projected to spur market growth for light-emitting cement in the future. Residential construction refers to the creation or modification of buildings meant for human residence such as single-family homes, apartments, and a variety of housing units. This type of construction is expanding due to accelerated urbanization, which increases the need for housing to accommodate a swelling population as more individuals migrate to urban areas. Light-emitting cement offers considerable benefits in residential construction as it enhances visibility during nighttime, reduces reliance on man-made lighting, and encourages energy efficiency in outdoor and pathway spaces. For example, the National Association of Realtors, a trade association based in the US, reported a 9% increase in existing home sales in May 2024, reaching 4.46 million from 4.09 million in 2023. Hence, the expanding residential construction sector is making significant contributions to the growth of the light-emitting cement market. The Increasing Need for Sustainable Building Solutions is Driving the Growth of the Market Fuelled by the Rise in Green Construction

Who Are The Major Players In The Light-Emitting Cement Market?

Major players in the Light-Emitting Cement Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cemex SAB De CV

• Italcementi Spa

• Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

• Orient Cement

• Sanghi Industries

• Chryso Inc.

• Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH

• Naidu Consulting Ltd.

• Aarka Technology Pvt. Ltd.

• LUCCON Lichtbeton GmbH

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Light-Emitting Cement Market Share?

The light-emitting cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: Concrete, Fiber

2) By Application: Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Concrete: Precast Concrete Panels, Reinforced Concrete, High-Performance Concrete, Lightweight Concrete, Ready-Mix Concrete, Self-Healing Concrete, Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC), Recycled Aggregate Concrete

2) By Fiber: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Synthetic Fiber, Natural Fiber, Steel Fiber, Basalt Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Hybrid Fiber Composites

What Are The Regional Trends In The Light-Emitting Cement Market?

For the year 2024, Europe led the global market for light-emitting cement as the most substantial region. The Light-Emitting Cement Global Market Report 2025 covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, showing projected market growth.

