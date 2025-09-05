Mineral Wool Insulation Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mineral Wool Insulation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mineral Wool Insulation Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the mineral wool insulation market recently. The market's size is predicted to increase from $19.65 billion in 2024 to $20.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to a surge in the demand for energy-efficient structures, an increase in construction undertakings, governmental regulations related to thermal insulation, growing knowledge of fire safety norms, and industrial growth necessitating high-temperature insulation.

The market for mineral wool insulation is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its worth expected to reach $26.11 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth in this term can be credited to factors such as the introduction of stringent energy efficiency standards and green building regulations, increased investment in commercial infrastructure, expansion in industrial manufacturing and power production, urban growth in developing countries, and a focus on sustainable and recyclable insulation materials. Key trends predicted for this period entail environmentally friendly insulation materials, innovation in product design and function, utilization of mineral wool in prefabricated and modular constructions, the adoption of intelligent insulation systems, and the application of recycled raw materials in production.

Download a free sample of the mineral wool insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27130&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Mineral Wool Insulation Market?

The mineral wool insulation market is anticipated to grow due to increased construction activities. Construction activity, encompassing new commercial and residential projects such as single-family, multifamily, and business units, is influenced by customer demand and financial conditions. This surge in construction is primarily fueled by swift urbanization and escalated investments in infrastructure, propelled by government schemes and economic expansion. Mineral wool insulation augments construction by improving fire safety, strengthening structural stability, and guaranteeing adherence to building standards. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a UK statistical agency, reported a 5.6% yearly growth in construction output in 2022 in February 2023, which was preceded by a considerable 12.8% increase in 2021. Therefore, the surge in construction activities is fuelling the expansion of the mineral wool insulation market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Mineral Wool Insulation Market?

Major players in the Mineral Wool Insulation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Owens Corning

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Rockwool A/S

• Knauf Insulation Inc.

• Paroc Group Oy

• URSA Insulation S.A.

• Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

• KIMMCO-ISOVER

• Superglass Insulation Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mineral Wool Insulation Industry?

Organizations dominating the mineral wool insulation market are channeling their efforts into creating advanced products, such as 32 lambda glass mineral wool insulation slabs, to elevate thermal performance, comply with stringent energy efficiency norms, and cater to the escalating demand for high-performing, sustainable building materials. The 32 lambda glass mineral wool insulation slab, having low thermal conductivity of 0.032 watts per meter kelvin (W/mK), is built to provide superior energy efficiency and adhere to elevated building norms. For example, in May 2023, Knauf Insulation, a German insulation materials manufacturer, unveiled OmniFit Slab 32. This product, the pioneer 32 lambda glass mineral wool insulation slab crafted particularly for light steel frame systems (SFS) in rainscreen façades and other exterior wall assemblies, is designed for high-rising residential structures over 11 m and 18 m. Complementing Rocksilk RainScreen Slab in satisfying the harsh fire safety, thermal, and sound regulations, including Building Regulations Part E (40.0 RwdB), it emphasises exceptional thermal conductivity (0.032–0.040 W/mK) and high acoustic performance. Furthermore, it provides sustainable benefits such as 80% recycled content, lower embodied carbon compared to rock mineral wool, and well-organized packaging for reduced transport emissions as part of the OmniFit range.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Mineral Wool Insulation Market Growth

The mineral wool insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glass Wool, Rock Or Stone Wool, Slag Wool, Other Types

2) By Product: Board, Blanket, Loose Wool, Panel, Customized Shape, Other Products

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Industrial And Consumer Appliances, Other End-user Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Glass Wool: Rolls, Batts, Boards, Loose-fill, Acoustic Panels

2) By Rock or Stone Wool: Slabs, Pipe Sections, Loose Wool, Wired Mats, Preformed Panels

3) By Slag Wool: Boards, Batts, Loose-fill, Pipe Insulation, Custom Shapes

4) By Other Types: Composite Mineral Wool, High-Temperature Mineral Wool, Bio-based Mineral Wool, Spray-applied Mineral Wool, Laminated Mineral Wool Products

View the full mineral wool insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-wool-insulation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mineral Wool Insulation Market By 2025?

For the given year, North America led the Mineral Wool Insulation Global Market Report 2025 as the most significant region. Meanwhile, predictions show that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes regional analysis for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mineral Wool Insulation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mineral Wool Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-wool-global-market-report

Thermal Insulation Material Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-insulation-material-global-market-report

Building Insulation Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-insulation-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.