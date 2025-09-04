Brownsville CBP officers seize $107K in unreported U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville Port of Entry recently seized $107,152 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency in two separate enforcement actions.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their efforts led to these seizures of unreported currency,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Seizures of unreported bulk currency often are proceeds from illicit activity so seizures like these help advance CBP’s border security mission.”

Bag holding loose bills of U.S. currency, part of more than $107,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry during two separate enforcement actions.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday, Aug. 26, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 43-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2014 Chevrolet which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered bulk U.S. currency totaling $36,500 hidden within the vehicle and $639 on the driver.

The second seizure took place on Saturday, Aug. 30, when CBP officers working at the Veterans International Bridge encountered a 31-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a 2019 Chevrolet which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered bulk U.S. currency totaling $70,013 hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicles, arrested the drivers, and turned the drivers over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

