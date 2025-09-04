CBP officers seize over $238K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry
EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $238,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.
“This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred on Aug. 31, at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Nissan Frontier driven by a 46-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a nonintrusive inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total of 22.7 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 2.3 pounds of alleged cocaine within the liner of a cooler.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $238,915.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.