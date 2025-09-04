CBP officers seize over $238K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $238,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This significant seizure was possible because of the continued vigilance and alertness our CBP officers put forth on a daily basis,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 22.7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.3 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Aug. 31, at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Nissan Frontier driven by a 46-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a nonintrusive inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total of 22.7 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 2.3 pounds of alleged cocaine within the liner of a cooler.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $238,915.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

