Portions of Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Keawe Street to close overnight for safety repair work

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the right turn lane on Keawe Street onto Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) at Lahaina Gateway will be closed temporarily on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. and may last until 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 5, although work is expected to end sooner. Right turns will be allowed from the through lane with assistance from flaggers.

Crews will be replacing delineators at the intersection.

Also, from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, to 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 5, there will be roving lane closures in either direction on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting the Fairway Shops in Ka‘anapali. Crews will be replacing roadway reflectors on the highway. At least one lane of traffic in both directions will be maintained.

Please follow all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

