State disciplines health care providers (09-03-2025)

For immediate release: September 3, 2025 (25-103)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on "Health Care Provider Lookup" under the "Find it Fast" section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.

Chelan County

In July 2025 the Department of Health granted Jerilyn Marie Sisich’s (CO61631286) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and immediately placed the credential on probation for two years.

Clark County

In July 2025 the Department of Health granted Richard Paul Braskett’s (CO60830958) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and immediately placed the credential on probation for two years.

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Olaf Troester (HM60752876) with unprofessional conduct. Between September and November 2023, Troester allegedly failed to administer medication as directed and inaccurately documented the amounts given.

Island County

In July 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacist Aaron Matthew Syring (PH00040713) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2023, Syring allegedly filled prescriptions while the pharmacy’s license was expired.

King County

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Lexus Ruffin’s (HM61581855) application for a home care aide credential. In January 2024, Ruffin allegedly stole $100 from a vulnerable adult. The incident was reported, and Ruffin’s employment was terminated.

In June 2025 the Department of Health notified massage therapist Leilei Wang (MA60970494) of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Wang’s license was suspended in June 2024, and she does not currently hold an active credential. Despite the suspension, Wang allegedly continued to practice massage therapy between September 2024 and January 2025.

Pierce County

In July 2025 the Department of Health granted Geoffrey George Maina Irungu’s (ST61656265) application to practice as a surgical technologist with conditions.

In July 2025 the Department of Health and surgical technologist Mangesh D. Kode (ST00003291) entered an agreed order requiring Kode to pay a $1,000 fine and continue his monitoring contract. In September 2023, Kode accessed medication waste without authorization and later admitted to using a controlled substance without a prescription.

In July 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Alma Velia Morales’s (VB61561283) application to practice as a pharmacy assistant. From December 2023 to June 2024, Morales worked as a pharmacy assistant without a credential and performed tasks requiring a license.

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacy assistant Lisa Marie Richards (VB60597055) with unprofessional conduct. Between June and August 2023, Richards allegedly withdrew more than $21,000 from a vulnerable family member’s bank account without permission.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Alexander Lee Blackburn’s (HT61567790) application for a medical assistant-hemodialysis technician credential. Blackburn’s registered nurse credential was suspended in October 2024 for 24 months due to a violation of state law.

In July 2025 the Department of Health charged marriage and family therapist Nimsha Asia Goins (LF60247367) with unprofessional conduct. From July to November 2016, Goins allegedly violated professional boundaries with a client. In October 2024, he admitted to being the client’s therapist but had not retained any treatment records. He later allegedly misrepresented the relationship in a statement to the department.