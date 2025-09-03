Reminder: Application open year-round for Hurricane Helene-related funds for drinking water, wastewater and septic systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has allocated a combined $686 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene-related drinking water, wastewater and septic system projects, with a focus on resiliency and a goal of reducing risk and vulnerability in systems as they face future storms. DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure is now accepting applications year-round for these projects.

North Carolina’s allotment is $409,422,000 for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF Helene) projects and $253,681,000 for Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF Helene) projects. The CWSRF program has been allotted $22,510,000 to improve the resilience of septic systems. These long-term loans are available with zero percent interest. Principal forgiveness is available for eligible projects.

“Families across North Carolina should be able to turn on their faucets at home knowing their water is safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This DEQ announcement is a step forward in western North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, and I encourage local governments and businesses to apply for this funding to ensure safe and clean drinking water for their communities.”

“Hurricane Helene absolutely hammered drinking water, wastewater and septic systems throughout our mountains,” said Reid Wilson, DEQ Secretary. “We greatly appreciate the Environmental Protection Agency’s partnership in allocating $686 million to North Carolina, and we encourage communities whose systems were damaged by Helene to apply for funding to repair and upgrade their systems to make them more resilient to future storms.”

The funding is available for State Revolving Fund (SRF)-eligible drinking water and clean water (wastewater) projects that serve one or more of the following purposes:

Reducing flood risk and vulnerability at drinking water/wastewater treatment works

Enhancing resiliency to rapid hydrologic change or natural disasters at treatment works

Any local government unit or nonprofit water/wastewater corporation affected by Hurricane Helene may apply for this funding. Investor-owned drinking water corporations affected by Hurricane Helene may also apply for the DWSRF Helene funds.

Additionally, funding is available for projects eligible for CWSRF Decentralized Wastewater Systems (septic systems) funding for one or more of the following purposes in Helene-affected areas:

Repairing, replacing and improving the resilience of septic systems to flooding

Assessing the potential to connect homes served by decentralized wastewater treatment systems to centralized wastewater treatment systems, or funding such connections

Local government units and nonprofits that provide financing assistance to homeowners to repair or replace septic systems are eligible to apply.

For additional information about this SRF Hurricane Helene funding, visit the Division of Water Infrastructure website. Application materials are posted on the Division’s Application Forms and Additional Resources webpage. Applications will be accepted year-round on a rolling basis. The Division of Water Infrastructure’s website also details other types of available funding opportunities.