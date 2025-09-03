Investor Alert: Impersonation Scam Uses Prime Minister Mark Carney's and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Images and Fake Social Media Posts to Target Saskatchewan People

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan people of an impersonation scam claiming Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are endorsing an online investment platform called AllRealGroup, also known as AllReal Investments Pty Ltd.

"Always check the registration status of an entity at aretheyregistered.ca before you invest, and do not deal with any unregistered entities," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Scammers often create fake news articles to mimic legitimate media and try to get you to make an investment based on a notable figure endorsement."

AllRealGroup claims to operate a foreign exchange (forex) trading platform and offers Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities in forex via leverage trading and currency pairs.

This alert applies to the online entity using the website "all-realgroup net" (this URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

AllRealGroup is not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with AllRealGroup, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your devices.

Never make an investment decision based on a notable figure endorsement. Scammers often create fake social media posts or news articles claiming an investment is endorsed by a notable figure.

