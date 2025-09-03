FDLE arrests pair of suspects in separate CSAM investigations

September 3, 2025FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Oleh Turianskyi, 37, and Jovaniel Garcia Guzman, 32, charging each with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Turianskyi is a Ukrainian national who overstayed his work visa and is subject to removal proceedings. These arrests are the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

“FDLE will stop at nothing to make sure that criminals shamelessly victimizing our children face the consequences of their actions and are put behind bars,” said FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard. “Working together with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners ensures these predators are behind bars and in Mr. Turianskyi’s case, sent back to his country.”



FDLE’s investigation into Turianskyi’s crimes began in July when the Hallandale Beach Police Department contacted FDLE agents regarding a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cybertip advised that an online user uploaded more than 900 images depicting child sexual abuse. The investigation determined Turianskyi was the user and was residing in North Port.



The investigation into Garcia Guzman’s crimes began on Aug. 4 when FDLE agents received information from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office that a user on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network was uploading files depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation revealed the IP address originated from a residence in Lehigh Acres, where Garcia Guzman lives.



On Sept. 3, FDLE agents conducted two arrest warrants and arrested Turianskyi in North Port and Garcia Guzman in Lehigh Acres without incident. Turianskyi was transported to the Sarasota County Jail, and Garcia Guzman was transported to the Lee County Jail.



Both cases are being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



The investigations remain active.



