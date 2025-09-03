Governor Abbott Announces Over $405,000 In Career Training Grants For Austin Area Schools

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced two grants totaling $405,954 have been awarded to two schools in the Austin area. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 195 students for high-demand occupations as welders and HVAC mechanics.

"In our state's booming economy, Texas is providing students important resources and opportunities to succeed in our growing workforce," said Governor Abbott. "These JET grants will provide students with the tools and training they need to secure good-paying jobs and promising career opportunities. By investing in the success of our students, we are building a more skilled workforce to keep Texas strong."

“The JET grant program is a powerful tool for both the local and state economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza said. “Today’s grants will help these two schools address current and future demand by training hundreds of students for good-paying jobs as HVAC mechanics and welders.”

Earlier today, Commissioner Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Austin Community College Riverside Campus.

The two JET grants include:

Austin Community College District : a $64,774 grant to train 120 students as HVAC mechanics.

: a $64,774 grant to train 120 students as HVAC mechanics. Granger Independent School District: a $341,180 grant to train 75 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College – East Williamson County.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

