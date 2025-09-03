Mayor Bowser and Chairman Mendelson Announce MPD Collective Bargaining Agreement

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced a new labor agreement with the DC Fraternal Order of Police Union as well as pay increases for non-union officers with the ranks of lieutenant and above. The DC Fraternal Order of Police Union represents nearly 3,000 officers, detectives and sergeants of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).



“This is about making sure we have salaries that reflect our city’s appreciation for the work our officers do every day to keep DC safe and it’s about making sure we offer competitive pay at MPD so that we can increase the size of our police department,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’ve seen MPD shrink over the past decade, and our focus remains on ensuring we have all the tools and resources necessary to support the men and women responsible for protecting our neighborhoods and driving down crime.”



The new agreement delivers pay increases for MPD officers, including cost-of-living adjustments of 4.5% in Fiscal Year 2024, followed by 4.25% in Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026. Mayor Bowser also announced pay increases for non-union officers—MPD lieutenants and above, often referred to as “white shirts.” These increases will ensure equity across ranks at MPD.

“The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department deserve our greatest appreciation for the work they do around the clock keeping our city safe,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “While this collective bargaining contract agreement is welcome news, we can also help our members by increasing the size of our workforce and we remain committed to attracting the top talent to join MPD.”

The Administration also supports the passage of the Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) Amendment Emergency Act of 2025, which Councilmember Brooke Pinto intends to introduce immediately upon the end of Council recess.

Mayor Bowser also announced several new police officer recruitment and retention initiatives to help increase the size of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). These initiatives include:

Expanding the MPD take-home vehicle policy by adding 100 vehicles for officers who are District residents which benefits neighborhoods by seeing a visible MPD presence in their community; and

Through a Statement of Administration Policy, announcing support for the implementation of DROP, the removal of the mandatory retirement age, and an expansion of the Senior Police Officer program to include lieutenants through emergency legislation.

Earlier this summer, the Council of the District of Columbia passed the Metropolitan Police Department Training Academy College Credit Opportunity Amendment Act of 2025 which allows recruits to earn up to 20 college credits while in the initial training academy and a supplementary instruction period, if necessary. MPD is working with the University of the District of Columbia to allow prospective applicants a pathway to reaching 60 college credit hours, granting college credit hours for completion of the Metropolitan Police Academy.

“We’re glad to be a trusted partner of the Mayor and her office. We are looking forward to working with her now and in the future,” said Maurice D. Edington, President of the University of the District of Columbia.



Chairman Mendelson will move emergency legislation at the Council’s September 17 meeting to make both pay increases possible and to ensure all pay adjustments are in place by the beginning of October.



For more information on joining MPD, visit joinmpd.dc.gov.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser