Reward for Information in Brentwood Homicide Increased

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving efforts, the decedent was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Francois Adkins of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $15,000 has been offered by the U.S. Marshals Service, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $40,000.

CCN: 25133598

