Bishop Charles and Lady Shaunda Young appointed as Ambassadors to Vienna as Leaders for Marketplace Ministry

Bishop Charles Young and Lady Shaunda Young Trinity International University of Ambassadors Visionaries in Covenant (VIC) University Dr. Janice Crenshaw, Lady Shaunda Young, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Visionaries in Covenant (VIC) University 2025

Ambassadors Bishop Charles and Lady Shaunda Young to Celebrate 2026 in Vienna as Market Ministry Leaders; Partnership Announced with VIC University and TIUA

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) proudly announces the appointment of Bishop Charles Young and Lady Shaunda Young as Ambassadors to Vienna, Austria, marking a significant milestone in their global leadership and ministry journey as 2025 comes to a close.This December appointment affirms the Youngs’ role as international representatives supporting leadership development, faith-based advocacy, and marketplace engagement on a global scale. As Ambassadors to Vienna, Austria, they will serve as bridges between faith communities, business leaders, educators, and international platforms, advancing values-driven leadership and sustainable impact.Global Partnership and Leadership ExpansionIn conjunction with their ambassadorial appointment, Bishop Charles and Lady Shaunda Young have entered into a strategic partnership with Visionaries In Covenant University and Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA). This collaboration expands leadership pathways that integrate faith, education, and marketplace influence, creating new opportunities for mentorship, training, and global engagement.A Legacy of Ministry and ImpactBishop Charles Young is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Christian Center, Pensacola, Florida ( three locations ), where he has faithfully served for more than 25 years. Widely respected for his integrity and Kingdom-centered leadership, Bishop Young is known for his guiding principle: “If you build the people of God, they will build the Kingdom of God.” His ministry is distinguished by a holistic approach that ministers to the body, soul, and spirit while equipping leaders to thrive in both ministry and the marketplace.Lady Shaunda Young serves alongside Bishop Young in leadership and ministry, providing vision, mentorship, and strategic support. Together, they have cultivated a culture of service, excellence, and leadership development that empowers individuals to lead with purpose and conviction.International Representation in Vienna, AustriaAs Ambassadors to Vienna, Austria, the Youngs will support initiatives aligned with leadership development, education, entrepreneurship, and advocacy. Their appointment reflects a growing emphasis on engaging principled leaders who can effectively serve in both spiritual and professional arenas while contributing to global collaboration.Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors, stated:“Bishop Charles and Lady Shaunda Young exemplify leadership marked by integrity, faith, and global vision. Their appointment as Ambassadors to Vienna, Austria is a meaningful close to 2025 and a powerful step forward as we prepare for expanded global engagement in 2026.”Advancing a Global MissionThis December announcement aligns with TIUA’s ongoing mission to empower leaders through education, mentorship, and international engagement. TIUA continues to build strategic partnerships that bridge faith, education, and global leadership across nations.About Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA)Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is a private, faith-based institution dedicated to leadership development, education, and global engagement. Through academic programs, mentorship, and international initiatives, TIUA equips leaders to serve with excellence, integrity, and purpose worldwide.Learn more at: www.trinityiua.org Media Contact:Rosie LeeEmail: Media inquiries available upon request

