Rogers Wins Royal Society’s Bakerian Medal

John A. Rogers, PhD, the Louis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Neurological Surgery, has won the Royal Society’s Bakerian Medal and Lecture, one of the Premier Awards given by the Royal Society of the United Kingdom.

Rogers, who was elected a Royal Society Fellow in May, was honored for foundational scientific and engineering contributions to the field of bioelectronics.

“The recipients of this year’s medals and awards have all made outstanding contributions to science and its applications for the benefit of humanity,” said Sir Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society. “They have done so by furthering our understanding of the processes that govern the world around us, changing the practices of academia to build a more robust and inclusive research environment, and engaging new audiences.”

“Celebrating these diverse contributions is core to the Society’s mission and I offer my congratulations to all the 2025 recipients,” Smith said.

“I am very grateful for this acknowledgement of our collaborative work at the intersection of engineering and medicine,” Rogers said. “I look forward to delivering my public lecture in April at the Royal Society – the first Bakerian Lecture to focus on engineering science in many years.”

A bioelectronics pioneer, Rogers is the Louis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery at Northwestern — where he has appointments in at the McCormick School of Engineering and Feinberg School of Medicine — and the director of the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics (QSIB).

Rogers will deliver the Bakerian Lecture in April 2026 at the Royal Society.