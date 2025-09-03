Lane Switch Scheduled on Southbound I-29 over 12th Street and Ellis & Eastern Railroad in Sioux Falls
For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025
Contact:
Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, traffic control will be switched to allow motorists to utilize the newly constructed eastern most two lanes on the southbound Interstate 29 structures over 12th Street and the Ellis & Eastern Railroad.
This configuration is anticipated to be in place until Friday, Oct.10, 2025, to allow for work on the western most two lanes of southbound I-29 structures over 12th Street and the Ellis & Eastern Railroad. Upon completion, traffic control will be removed and traffic will be restored to their respective lanes.
The prime contractor for this $7.4 million project is General Excavating, LLC of Lincoln, NE. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Featured Project Information:
Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/skunkcreek.
Sign Up for Text Notifications:
For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text I29BRIDGES to 605-566-4041.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-
