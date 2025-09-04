GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS LAUNCHES NEW BAGEL FLAVOR AND FALL FRESH MENU

Limited-time fresh picks menu includes Georgia-grown ingredients and fall-forward comfort foods

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , the iconic New York-style deli and restaurant in Atlanta, is debuting a new bagel flavor as part of its limited-time Fresh Picks menu. The feature item, a Caramelized Onion Bagel, is a Roasted Garlic and Asiago Cheese Bagel that's elevated with Georgia-grown caramelized onions and slow-roasted garlic that are folded into the classic Goldbergs bagel dough and topped with Asiago cheese. Goldbergs uses a traditional old-world method in which the dough is hand-rolled daily, then boiled, then left to rest on redwood boards before being placed in the oven at 500 degrees to rotate until browned and crisp.In addition to the Fresh Picks, Goldbergs is also bringing back seasonal favorites Pumpkin Bagel, Pumpkin Cream Cheese, Pumpkin Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Toffee Cookies, Pumpkin Pound Cake, and Pumpkin Spiced Waffles. Pumpkin evokes a sense of comfort, especially during the fall. People often associate the positive emotions of autumn holidays and activities with this beloved gourd, and now guests can cozy up to these limited-time offerings at participating Goldbergs.“We are delighted to share this brand new menu with our guests. Our Fresh Picks include flavorful, handcrafted offerings using quality local ingredients,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group. “Whether you’re grabbing a quick breakfast or sitting down for lunch with friends or coworkers, there’s something on this menu to look forward to.”Visit participating Goldbergs beginning September 2 to enjoy this newly released, limited-time menu featuring tasty eats for breakfast or lunch. Pumpkin-inspired favorites will be available starting September 10. Get your hands on the new Caramelized Onion Bagel and kick it up with the Roasted Jalapeño Hot Honey Cream Cheese, or sink your teeth into the juicy Empire Stack Burger or GA Grown Burger.Highlights from the Fresh Picks menu include:Roasted Jalapeño Hot Honey Cream Cheese: A balance of sweet heat, this spread features roasted jalapeños blended with local honey in the Goldbergs whipped cream cheese.Empire Stack Burger: This new burger layers a seared Brasstown Beef patty with thin-sliced pastrami, house kraut, melted Swiss, and Russian dressing on a challah bun.GA Grown Burger: An ode to the home state, this juicy burger features a Brasstown Beef patty with whipped pimento cheese, crispy pickled green tomatoes, and comeback sauce on a toasted brioche bun.Little Italy Sub: Get your hands on this sub, packed with thin-sliced ham, beef salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickled banana peppers, oregano, and vinaigrette on a toasted po'boy roll.Power Breakfast Quinoa Bowl: Supercharge breakfast with this quinoa-based bowl featuring turkey sausage, sautéed spinach, tomato, mushrooms, diced avocado, and topped with a fried farm egg.Berry Salad: This salad is ripe for the picking with mixed greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and lemon poppy seed dressing.Southern Banana Pudding Cheesecake: A classic Southern dessert gets remixed into a cheesecake.The Fresh Picks menu is available only at participating Goldbergs for dine-in, pickup, or delivery. The restaurant also offers catering for gatherings of all occasions. Orders may be placed by emailing catering@goldbergbagel.com or calling 404-476-3555.For more information, visit GoldbergsFineFoods.com or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods. Download the Goldbergs Fine Foods app via Google Play or the App Store and receive 10% off your first mobile order.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, Goldline Catering, and Pasta Mami.For more information, visit GoldbergsFineFoods.com.

