FTC Publishes Proposed 2026 Budget for Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

The Federal Trade Commission published in the Federal Register the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s proposed 2026 budget as submitted to the Commission.

The FTC’s rule regarding oversight of the Authority’s budget process requires the publication of the Authority’s proposed budget in the Federal Register for public comment. The public will have 14 days from the date of publication to submit comments, after which the Commission will approve or disapprove the proposed budget. Information about how to submit a comment is included in the Federal Register notice. Comments will be published on Regulations.gov after they are submitted.