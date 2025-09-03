SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters Expands Team with Three Dynamic New Leaders

SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters Florida Boat Charters SeaEO Luxury Boat Charter Experience

Premier East Coast yacht charter company strengthens its leadership team with seasoned professionals to drive growth and elevate guest experiences.

These three incredible team members each embody SeaEO’s spirit of adventure, luxury, and community.” — JP Mancini II

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters , the East Coast’s premier private yacht charter company, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership and operations team with three talented new additions. Together, these leaders bring passion, expertise, and fresh perspectives to SeaEO as the company continues to grow across Virginia, the Carolinas, and Florida.Meet Aleah Culpepper, Executive Vice PresidentA Virginia native with saltwater running through her veins, Aleah Culpepper joins SeaEO as Executive Vice President. Aleah hails from the storied Culpepper family, whose “Culpepper Boats” has been a Port Norfolk institution for over 80 years. While her first love is fashion, Aleah’s true spirit shines outdoors on the water. Her lifelong connection to the sea and family heritage in boating make her a natural leader at SeaEO.“We often say Aleah could fish before she could walk,” said JP Mancini, Founder and CEO of SeaEO. “She brings unmatched authenticity, passion, and a deep-rooted understanding of maritime tradition to our team.”Meet Karina Vasquez, Social Media CaptainTaking the helm of SeaEO’s growing digital presence is Virginia native and former college athlete, Karina Vasquez, who joins as Social Media Manager. Karina will lead the brand’s online storytelling, showcasing breathtaking sunsets, exciting adventures, and unforgettable guest experiences across SeaEO’s expanding fleet and destinations.“Karina is ready to make waves online,” Mancini added. “Her energy, creativity, and personal love for the water are the perfect combination to elevate how we connect with our guests.”Meet Anotidaishe “Ano” Benson Swela, AdministratorWith an impressive background spanning customer success, data analysis, coding, executive assistance, and marketing, Ano Swela brings versatility and operational excellence to SeaEO. Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Ano balances precision with passion, streamlining day-to-day operations while delivering world-class service to clients.Outside the office, Ano is a marathon runner, youth football coach, and community leader. He also helms his own entrepreneurial venture, Grond Boksy, and sees his role at SeaEO as an opportunity to innovate and grow alongside a fast-rising company.Charting the Course Ahead“These three incredible team members each embody SeaEO’s spirit of adventure, luxury, and community,” said Mancini. “As we expand our presence in Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, and beyond, we are thrilled to have Aleah, Karina, and Ano leading the way in shaping unforgettable charter experiences for our guests.”About SeaEO Luxury Boat ChartersSeaEO Luxury Boat Charters offers private yacht rentals and curated charter experiences across the East Coast, with operations in Florida, Virginia, and South Carolina. Known for its premier fleet of Axopar 37 luxury vessels, dubbed the “SUV of the Seas,” SeaEO specializes in customized adventures, from fishing trips and sandbar parties to sunset cruises and luxury excursions for groups of up to 13.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.