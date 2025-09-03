Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Military Veteran Sergeant Michael Verardo

As we continue to mourn the lives of the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minnesota, we honor the life of U.S. Army Veteran Sergeant Michael Verardo, who passed away on August 26. In tribute, Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, September 2.

Sergeant Verardo served in Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division as an infantryman and as a paratrooper. While serving in Afghanistan, he was wounded in two IED attacks, the second of which left him one of the most catastrophically wounded soldiers of the Global War on Terror. Despite his injuries, he continued to live a life of purpose, leading an effort that resulted in meaningful, permanent, positive changes for the support of wounded veterans across the country.

Services for Sergeant Michael Verardo will be held on September 2 in Weddington, North Carolina.

"Sergeant Michael Verardo lived a life of purpose and made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our state and our country," said Governor Josh Stein. "May his memory be a blessing, and may we stand by his family in their time of sorrow."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.