Estimated Changes in Direct Spending Under S. 2296, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026

S. 2296 would prescribe various authorities and policies that govern national defense and foreign affairs. The bill would affect direct spending, as shown in the table and discussed below. Those effects stem mainly from new requirements that would restrict the Department of Defense’s (DoD) ability to purchase generic pharmaceuticals, authorize DoD to enter into multi-year contracts for ship maintenance, and promote the use of third-party financing for improvements to the defense industrial base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.