Author Mike J. Kizman Introduces 14 Hours of Saturn: A Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Story with Christian Values

14 Hours of Saturn by Mike J. Kizman

A moving exploration of memory, faith, and the small moments that shape a life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mike J. Kizman, creator of the Afternoon Rebecca series, is set to make his mark in contemporary Christian fiction with 14 Hours of Saturn, an engaging coming-of-age novel that blends heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and subtle faith-based themes. Currently in the final stages of writing and editing, the book offers an intimate look at life’s transitions, the pull of nostalgia, and the unexpected turns that shape the journey to adulthood.

The story centers on Saturn O Syres, the book’s lead character, who has just turned 24 and recently moved to a new town to start a new job. On the Saturday before her first day, a rainy forecast changes her plans for a day out, leading her to reflect on her upbringing in Northwest Indiana. Raised by loving but sometimes too lenient parents and alongside an overbearing big sister, Saturn’s memories range from humorous to bittersweet, painting a vivid picture of formative years that shaped her character.

Her quiet time at home takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a kitten outside her apartment. This chance encounter leads to a series of small but meaningful adventures — from trips to the pet store and craft shop to a visit to a local coffee shop, where she meets a man who will become a central figure in the sequel currently in progress.

“I wanted to create a story that feels authentic, capturing the small moments that often leave the deepest impact,” Kizman says. “While it’s fiction, it reflects values and experiences many readers can relate to, with an undercurrent of Christian perspective that adds depth without being overbearing.”

With relatable situations, gentle humor, and themes of connection, kindness, and new beginnings, 14 Hours of Saturn speaks to a wide audience of fiction readers while resonating with those who appreciate Christian-influenced storytelling. It’s a book about the choices we make, the relationships we nurture, and the quiet ways God can work in our lives through ordinary days.

Kizman’s upcoming work promises to launch a multi-book series, with the sequel already underway. The continuation will delve deeper into Saturn’s new relationship, new job, and further explore the intersection of faith, personal growth, and life’s unpredictability.

Mike J. Kizman is a fiction author with a focus on relatable storytelling and Christian-influenced themes. His work seeks to entertain, inspire, and connect with readers through authentic characters and everyday experiences. 14 Hours of Saturn is his latest novel, with the sequel currently in development.

