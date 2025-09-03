Governor Hochul Announces $200 Million in Funding Available for Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Hochul today announced that $200 million in funding is available through the State’s two signature downtown revitalization and economic development programs—$100 million each for Round 9 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and Round 4 of the NY Forward program, which focuses on revitalizing smaller and rural downtowns. Together, the two programs have awarded $1.2 billion in funding to 151 communities across every region of the state. Applications are now available through the State’s Consolidated Funding Application Portal. The deadline to apply is November 7, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. The deadline for New York City communities to submit their applications to their Borough President’s office is October 31, 2025.

“From bustling city centers to small rural villages, every community needs and deserves the opportunity to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re making transformative investments that not only strengthen our local economies, but also create vibrant, walkable downtowns for generations to live, work and play. With this new round of funding, we are continuing to build on the success of the more than 150 communities that are already working to turn their visions for revitalization into a reality.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program give communities the tools and resources they need to reimagine their futures and drive meaningful change. Through coupling significant investment with smart planning by the community and for the community, these programs deliver real results that improve the quality of life for residents, attract new businesses and spur additional private investment. We encourage all communities, no matter how small, to apply so we can help bring their visions to life.”

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access State discretionary programs, including the DRI and NY Forward. Certified localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in State funding, including a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund created by Governor Hochul to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades. To date, more than 350 municipalities across the State have become Pro-Housing certified.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward initiatives are essential in Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to reenergize city and town centers across the state. This latest round of targeted investments will support high-quality, community-driven projects that will benefit small businesses, promote economic growth and create more vibrant downtowns where people want to live, work and play for generations to come.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “I urge all those who are eligible to apply for the $200 million available through New York’s premier economic development programs. By injecting DRI and NY Forward resources directly into communities that have demonstrated a commitment to housing and to balanced, thoughtful growth, Governor Hochul has opened the door to a new generation of development that will serve these Pro-Housing Communities, their businesses, Main Streets, and residents well into the future. I am proud of the role that HCR is playing in this game-changing program and know that, along with our partners, we will be assisting beneficial and incremental change in cities, towns and villages across the state.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Revitalizing downtown urban and rural communities across the state is an opportunity to transform aging buildings into modern, energy-efficient, and comfortable mixed-use spaces and housing. NYSERDA is proud to contribute to these vital efforts that are shaping vibrant, walkable neighborhoods in New York while fostering healthier lifestyles and laying a solid foundation for long-term economic growth.”

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State (DOS), DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate and ongoing implementation. For DRI Round 9, joint applications of two to three contiguous communities in the same REDC region with a single unified vision will be accepted.

To date, DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities in its first eight rounds and invested in the creation of over 4,500 new housing units. It is estimated that every dollar invested in the DRI generates $3 in additional investments as the revitalization accelerates and projects are completed. This catalytic effect will continue well after DRI and NY Forward communities complete all their projects.

NY Forward

First announced as part of the 2022 budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The innovative program, which is funded at $100 million in this year's Enacted State Budget, supports a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities with a focus on hamlets and villages. NY Forward is meant serve smaller communities and support local economies that often have a feel and charm that is distinct from larger, metropolitan urban centers funded through DRI. To date, NY Forward has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities over three rounds.

Like DRI, DOS and an assigned consultant will work with NY Forward communities through a planning and technical assistance process to develop a slate of readily implementable projects. NY Forward differs, however, by providing one-to-one technical assistance from consultants to assist communities in developing their full applications and throughout the implementation process. NY Forward offers two $4.5 million awards for each region. Recognizing the unique scale and density of New York City neighborhoods, New York City NY Forward funding is being combined with NYC DRI funding to permit one $20 million DRI award.

The similarities and differences between the DRI and NY Forward programs are further described in an educational brochure, which is available on the DRI and NY Forward websites.