Committee that advises DNR on fish and wildlife management asks for public input (published September 3, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee is inviting people interested in fish and wildlife management to share their perspectives at an upcoming webinar.

Newly established in 2025, the committee comprises Minnesotans who review outcomes achieved from Game and Fish Fund expenditures and make recommendations regarding Minnesota DNR’s fish and wildlife work to the DNR commissioner and the Minnesota legislature.

Committee members are appointed by the DNR commissioner, and the committee is responsible for completing a report each September. Reports in odd-numbered years focus on outcomes related to protecting habitat, fish and wildlife population management, monitoring and research, and communications and engagement, while even-numbered year reports focus on biennial budget outcomes achieved from Game and Fish Fund expenditures.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6-8 p.m., committee members will present findings and recommendations from their 2025 report. The committee will also ask participants to review its proposed priorities related to fish and wildlife investments for the 2026 reporting period.

A link to join the webinar is available on the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee page of the DNR website.

Additional information about the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee is available on the DNR website, including past reports.

The Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee replaced the citizen oversight committees that operated from 1994 to 2024. Information about all the DNR’s standing advisory groups is available on the DNR website.