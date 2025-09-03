Water and Sanitation urges public to prioritise water conservation as Lowveld dam levels decline

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to emphasise the importance of responsible water use, urging all South Africans to use water wisely, sparingly and efficiently. As a dry and water-scarce country, South Africa faces ongoing challenges in maintaining sustainable and reliable water supply, making conservation efforts more critical than ever.

According to the latest State of Reservoirs report, dam levels across the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District in Mpumalanga Province have continued to decline. Most dams recorded drops in capacity, with the exception of Buffelskloof and Longmere dams, which remained unchanged at 100.1% and 91.6%, respectively.

Among the dams that experienced decreases, Blyderivierpoort Dam fell from 93.7% to 92.1%, Driekoppies Dam from 90.9% to 90.0%, Klipkopjes Dam from 88.5% to 86.7%, Witklip Dam from 94.9% to 93.4%, Primkop Dam from 86.3% to 80.3%, Kwena Dam from 97.5% to 95.3%, Da Gama Dam from 93.7% to 92.3%, Inyaka Dam from 95.7% to 95.5%, Ohrigstad Dam from 70.2% to 68.3%, and Vygeboom Dam from 99.7% to 99.4%.

The provincial average for Mpumalanga dropped from 97.3% to 96.7%. Water Management Areas (WMAs) also saw declines, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA decreasing from 92.5% to 91.8%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA from 96.1% to 95.4%. District-level figures followed the same downward trend, with Ehlanzeni dropping from 93.4% to 92.2%, Gert Sibande from 97.9% to 97.7%, and Nkangala from 99.9% to 99.3%.

The Department reiterates its call for urgent water conservation. Citizens are encouraged to repair leaks, report burst pipes promptly and protect water infrastructure from theft and vandalism. Every drop counts, water has no substitute.

