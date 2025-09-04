Joe McNally Joins Tied By The Sea™ For a Memorable Taiko Portrait

Tiffany Tamaribuchi, Photo Courtesy of Tied By The Sea™

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World famous photographer Joe McNally collaborated with Tied By The Sea™ co-founders Lieven Leroy and Grace Henke for a photo session with Taiko Sensei Tiffany Tamaribuchi.

Tamarabuchi Sensei, among the most accomplished performers in taiko, is the founder of Sacramento Taiko Dan. Her dojo is home to the Nagado Odaiko, the largest drum of its kind in North America.

The session combined traditional Japanese drumming with contemporary photography. “Having trained with both Tiffany-sensei and Joe in the past, this combination is a dream project,” co-founder Lieven Leroy said. “I want an image that honors someone who has dedicated their life to their art.”

Known for his large-scale Faces of Ground Zero Polaroid project documenting heroes after 9/11 and his long-standing contributions to National Geographic, Joe McNally is recognized for his mastery of light and his sophisticated improvisation in on-location photography.

The project centered on capturing Tamaribuchi alongside the Odaiko, emphasizing both the dynamic energy of her drumming and the scale of the instrument. McNally arranged a multi-light setup, including backlighting to create depth and highlight the drum’s form. Adjustments to shadows, reflections, and composition were refined collaboratively until the final configuration was achieved.

“Working with Joe was like watching a conversation between light and subject,” said Grace Henke. “Every adjustment was precise, yet always in service of the larger story.”

Throughout the session, McNally demonstrated his process of shaping light and building visual layers. Technical challenges, including reflective surfaces and persistent shadows, were resolved through a series of incremental changes to lighting and angles. Once completed, the portraits reflected both the physical intensity of performance and the quiet presence of the drum itself.

The collaboration underscores the intersection of performance, tradition, and visual art. Lieven Leroy’s final images represent hours of fine tuning, emphasizing the scale of the Odaiko and the strength of Tamaribuchi’s presence.

The completed portraits will be released by Tied By The Sea, LLC, a California-based fine art photography company specializing in large-scale works. The studio’s projects highlight underrepresented forms of cultural and artistic expression, with a focus on bringing them into contemporary fine art spaces.

