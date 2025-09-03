Unlearn the Trauma to Premiere Weekly Podcast with Survivor and Storyteller Nicole Garcia

Podcast cover art for Unlearn the Trauma, hosted by survivor and storyteller Nicole Garcia. Logo for the podcast Unlearn the Trauma, hosted by Nicole Garcia. Nicole Garcia, survivor, advocate, and host of the podcast Unlearn the Trauma.

OAK PARK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlearn the Trauma Premiered with Survivor and Storyteller Nicole GarciaUnlearn the Trauma, a new weekly podcast hosted by survivor, advocate, and storyteller Nicole Garcia, premiered with raw storytelling, honest reflection, and moments of dark humor. The show explores the ongoing reality of life after childhood trauma.Garcia, who lost her mother, Natalie Garcia Rupe, in a high-profile double homicide at age five and courageously testified in court against her father, Paul Rupe, at just six years old, brought an unparalleled perspective to the conversation around trauma.“When the adults disappeared, I learned to survive in ways no child should ever have to. This podcast is about what survival leaves behind, and how we learn to live with it,” said Garcia.Unlike conversations that stop at the traumatic event, Unlearn the Trauma dives into what comes next: the triggers that resurface years later, the grief that lingers, and the struggle to feel safe, loved, and whole again.Nicole Garcia has established herself as both a survivor and an advocate, committed to reshaping how we talk about trauma and healing. Drawing from her lived experience and her gift for honest storytelling, she delivers a rare combination of advocacy and authenticity with Unlearn the Trauma, creating a space where survivors feel both seen and understood.The premiere episode launched on Sunday, August 24, 2025, with new episodes now releasing every Monday on Spotify Apple Podcasts , and YouTube.Unlearn the Trauma is made for survivors, supporters, and anyone drawn to authentic storytelling in mental health, personal growth, and resilience.Content NoteThis podcast includes discussions of childhood trauma and survival. Listener discretion is advised.Visual AssetsPodcast cover art, host photos, and a media kit are available upon request.Listeners can catch new episodes every Monday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Following, subscribing, and leaving a review helps support the show and ensures more survivors feel seen.

