Honduran Felon Named Featured Fugitive for September

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Robert Bustrillo-Vasquiez — a violent felon with multiple deportations — is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during September if the tip is received this month.

Robert Bustrillo-Vasquiez, 33, from Honduras, has been wanted out of Bexar Co. since Aug. 11, 2025, for aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and smuggling of persons.

Bustrillo-Vasquiez has a history of being deported from the United States dating back to 2010, with the most recent deportation occurring in February 2018. He has served time in federal prison for felony reentry of a deported alien. Additionally, in 2013 and 2014, he was arrested by the Austin Police Department multiple times for assault.

Bustrillo-Vasquiez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has ties to the San Antonio/Austin areas and has a distinct tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm. More information about Bustrillo-Vasquiez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 48 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 17 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal immigrants — with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

###(HQ 2025-086)