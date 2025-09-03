MPD Searching for Suspect in Assault on a Special Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who assaulted a special police officer in Northwest.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., while on routine patrol in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest, the officer was physically assaulted by the suspect who then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect in this incident can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25132487

