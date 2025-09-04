BK Adventure Launches Limited-Time September Deal: $10 Off Florida Bioluminescence Tours

A guest holding a bioluminescent Comb Jelly on a BK Adventure Tour.jpg Bioluminescence on Clear Kayaks by NPI Productions Kayaker paddling through glowing bioluminescent waters on Florida’s Space Coast!

Visitors can experience Florida’s rare ‘double glow’ of dinoflagellates and comb jellies this fall while saving $10 per person on tours booked by September 30.

September is magical! You get the sparkle of dinoflagellates and the drifting glow of comb jellies. It’s like paddling through two galaxies at once.” — Jungle Jay, a BK Adventure guide

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s glowing waters are calling, and this fall they come with a limited-time deal. BK Adventure, the state’s leading bioluminescence tour company, has announced a new promo code FLORIDAFALL, giving guests $10 off per person on any of its signature eco-tours booked before September 30, 2025.A Rare Natural Phenomenon Worth the HypeEvery evening on the Space Coast, the Indian River Lagoon transforms into a glowing canvas of electric-blue light. The phenomenon is caused by dinoflagellates, microscopic organisms that light up when disturbed by movement in the water. But this September, the show is even more spectacular: the seasonal comb jellies have started to appear, creating a rare overlap where two types of bioluminescence can be seen at once.It’s a fleeting natural wonder, one that draws travelers, photographers, and families from around the world. And for a limited time, it’s also more affordable.Adventure Less Than an Hour from OrlandoJust 40 minutes from Orlando and Cocoa Beach, BK Adventure offers the largest variety of nighttime paddling tours on Florida’s Space Coast. Guests can choose from: Clear Kayak Tours – Transparent kayaks give paddlers a crystal-clear view of the glow below. Family-Friendly Rafting Tours – Perfect for kids and groups, with guides steering the way.Tandem Kayaks – A classic choice for couples and friends. Sunset + Bioluminescence Combos – Watch the sun set, then paddle into bioluminescent waters under the stars.Why This Fall MattersTourism experts call this overlap season “one of Florida’s best-kept secrets.” While summer crowds thin out, the lagoon continues to glow, offering more intimate tours and rare sightings. Local guides describe it as a “bucket list experience that even Floridians haven’t tried.”How to Unlock the DealBooking is simple:Visit BKAdventure.comSelect your tour and dateEnter promo code FLORIDAFALL for $10 off per personThe offer expires on September 30, 2025, and spots often sell out weeks in advance.Eco-Tourism on the RiseAs more travelers seek sustainable, authentic experiences beyond the Orlando theme parks, Florida’s bioluminescence tours have become a major draw. BK Adventure emphasizes eco-friendly practices and community engagement while helping visitors discover the wilder side of the Space Coast.For anyone looking for unique things to do in Florida, bioluminescent kayaking is quickly climbing the charts. It’s family-friendly, romantic, adventurous, and only available in a handful of places worldwide.This fall, you can paddle into glowing waters, witness a rare natural overlap, and save money while doing it.But only until September 30.About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s leading bioluminescence tour company, offering clear kayak, rafting, and eco-friendly night tours along the Indian River Lagoon. With launch sites near Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville, BK Adventure has introduced thousands of visitors to the natural wonder of Florida’s glowing waters. The company is committed to sustainable tourism and creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for families, couples, and adventure-seekers.

