Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Help Businesses Grow, Create and Retain At Least 148 Jobs In Four Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of more than $6 million in new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Adams, Bucks, Dauphin, and York counties. The projects supported through these loans will inject more than $15 million into the local economy, create at least 31 new, full-time jobs, and retain 117 existing positions across the four counties.

So far in 2025, PIDA has approved $28,892,259 in low interest loans that have resulted in $87,354,477 in private investment, the creation of 126 full-time jobs, and retention of 393 existing jobs.

“One of the Shapiro Administration’s top priorities is to help businesses across the Commonwealth grow and thrive in order to ensure Pennsylvania is positioned as an economic powerhouse,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “These four approved PIDA loans will make a huge difference to these companies, their employees, and the communities where they operate.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

The approved projects are as follows:

Adams County

Agape Services LLC, through the Adams County Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan at a 5 percent fixed interest rate to purchase a 10,440-square-foot childcare facility at 50 Expedition Trail in Straban Township. The building consists of nine classrooms and two offices, as well as a large parking area and playground outside. The daycare facility is expected to reach its full capacity of 245 children within three years. Other project financing includes a $1,110,200 loan from ACNB Bank and $267,800 in equity for a total project cost of $1,678,000. As part of this project, Agape Services will create 18 new, full-time jobs within three years.

Bucks County

3G and Beyond Properties LLC, through the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, were approved for a 10-year, $2,250,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to purchase and renovate a 22,000-square-foot facility on 3.6 acres located at 394 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills, Falls Township. The property will serve as the new corporate headquarters for Starr Transit, while also hosting a hub for charter bus operations, a customer service center, and maintenance facility. The total project cost is $6,489,437. Additional project financing includes a $3,240,450 Univest Bank loan and $998,987 in equity.

Dauphin County

Zehring Real Estate Holdings LLC, through the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $1,460,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire a 34,450-square-foot commercial manufacturing facility located at 85 Industrial Road in Highspire Borough. Since 2021, Zehring Holdings Inc. has managed day-to-day operations of Osage Piping and Fabricating Inc., a metal tubing fabrication and installation company, which currently occupies the building on Industrial Road. Additional project financing includes a $1,460,000 loan from First Commonwealth Bank and $30,000 in equity for a total project cost of $2,950,000. As part of this project, Zehring Holdings Inc. will retain all of Osage Piping’s 39 full-time jobs.

York County

RSKL Real Estate Holdings LLC, through the York County Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $1,950,373 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire and renovate a warehouse at 300 North Sherman Street in York. The acquisition will provide additional space for Airborne Contamination Identification Associates LTD to consolidate all its operations. The property contains three parcels with approximately 39,070 square feet of warehouse space and 4,045 square feet of office space. The total project cost is $3,900,745. Additional project financing includes a $580,373 ACNB Bank loan and a combined $1,369,999 in equity from RSKL and ACIA.

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

In his 2025-26 proposed budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for new and expanded investments to implement the economic development strategy and increase the Commonwealth’s competitiveness, including:

$50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growt

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growt $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

