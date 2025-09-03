Multifunction Cardiogram™ (MCG) Test Now Available Locally For Advanced Heart Health Assessment

Visalia is one of 3 cities in California offering this ground-breaking, non-invasive, drug-free, radiation-free 15-minute early detection heart health testing.

Our goal is to support natural healing and help detect heart disease at its earliest stage, giving people in our community the best chance for early treatment and better outcomes.” — Robert Brandolino

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCG not only has the ability to identify all stages of all forms of heart disease, without false negatives, but it is also the best available diagnostic tool for early detection. Early detection allows for prevention and early treatment to avoid future heart attacks.

The FDA cleared and award-winning Multifunction Cardiogram™ (MCG) is the technology developed by Premier Heart and Dr. Joseph T. Shen, which notably won the American Heart Association's Heart Science Forum's Innovative “Challenge Award” in 2017 for its ability to accurately detect heart disease through non-invasive analysis of a standard electrocardiogram (ECG) using advanced computational modeling; essentially providing a more detailed picture of the heart's electrical activity than a traditional ECG alone.

In addition to identifying life-threatening arrhythmias, myocarditis, heart valve anomalies, and more, the MCG technology has a unique capability to identify microvascular disease, which is critical for everyone, but especially important for patients who may encounter false negative stress tests, CT calcium scores, and heart catheterizations.

The MCG assessment is not intended to replace existing diagnostic methods, but as a supportive tool for doctors and patients. It is designed to complement care by offering additional information about how the heart is functioning. Patients with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or family history may find the test helpful as part of a broader evaluation strategy.

According to the company, millions of these assessments have been performed worldwide, over several decades, proudly announcing that their technology has never harmed, injured, or killed anyone due to incorrect reporting or false negatives. Sadly, the only reported premature deaths we know of were those whose findings were not heeded by their doctor, who reported severe heart dysfunctions by the MCG results, but went unnoticed by other testing methods.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death for both men and women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 33 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. In 2021 alone, approximately 695,000 people lost their lives to heart disease, about one in every five deaths.

Public health experts emphasize that early detection and intervention can play an important role in improving patient outcomes. Many cardiac conditions progress silently, with symptoms that are subtle or easily mistaken for other issues until advanced stages. This has led to an increasing demand for technologies that can complement traditional methods by offering faster, safer, and more accessible ways of identifying potential risk patterns.

What the MCG test does

The MCG technology is an advanced AI-supported tool that analyzes electrical signals from the heart. Unlike a conventional stress test or imaging procedure, the assessment involves placing five external electrodes on the patient. Patients remain comfortably on their backs throughout the test. The MCG Test conducts a physiologic analysis and evaluation of multiple cardiac functions, evaluating strengths and weaknesses at the cellular and subcellular levels. The MCG test is able to detect physiological damage or dysfunction far earlier than other testing methods.

According to Total Healthy Lifestyle, the resulting data can reveal patterns that may be linked to various stages of cardiac dysfunction, including conditions involving small blood vessels, also known as microvascular disease, one of the leading contributing factors for the cause of death in women. By offering an objective, quantitative assessment, the test may help patients and their healthcare providers identify areas of concern earlier and consider whether additional clinical evaluation is needed.

“Traditional diagnostic pathways like stress tests or imaging studies can sometimes leave patients with inconclusive results,” said Robert Brandolino, spokesperson for Total Healthy Lifestyle. “The MCG assessment is designed to work alongside physicians to provide additional information that patients and their physicians can use as part of a broader heart health discussion.”

A focus on women’s cardiovascular health

One of the most compelling aspects of the program is its focus on women’s heart health. Women are sometimes more likely to experience microvascular disease, or small-vessel disease, which can be more challenging to detect using conventional testing methods.

Several studies in recent years have drawn attention to the fact that women’s cardiac symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort, may differ from those typically described by men. As a result, women may face delayed diagnoses or misinterpretation of their risk through standard testing.

Total Healthy Lifestyle notes that its innovative cardiac signal analysis highlights patterns that could help support earlier awareness of small vessel disease and encourage timely follow-up with cardiologists or primary care providers.

Safety profile and accessibility

The test’s safety profile is one of its distinguishing features. Unlike CT scans or other imaging tests, the MCG assessment does not use any radiation. It is also non-invasive, meaning no needles, catheters, or chemical tracers are required. The simplicity of the process makes it well-suited for use in both clinical and wellness settings.

The company believes that the availability of such an option in Visalia and the surrounding communities will help expand access to cardiac risk assessments for individuals who may not otherwise undergo more invasive or costly procedures, and for those not aware of the current state of health of their heart and cardiovascular system.

How patients can access the test

Appointments for the MCG test can be scheduled directly through the company’s website, HowsMyHeart.com, or by phone at 559-553-2172. The test takes approximately 15 minutes, and patients receive results within a few days that they can share with their primary healthcare providers and cardiologists.

Total Healthy Lifestyle emphasizes that the test is not a substitute for professional medical evaluation or emergency care. Instead, it is intended to serve as a supportive tool that may encourage patients and clinicians to have earlier and more informed conversations about cardiovascular health.

Broader public health context

Heart disease has been called a “silent killer” because many individuals do not experience obvious symptoms until a serious event, such as a heart attack. For example, the American Heart Association reports that nearly half of all sudden cardiac deaths occur outside of a hospital, suggesting that many people are unaware of their risks.

At the same time, research has highlighted persistent disparities in outcomes for women, minorities, and individuals in underserved communities. Technologies that can broaden access to safe, affordable, and non-invasive assessments are increasingly seen as part of the solution in public health strategy.

“Providing patients with more accessible tools is one way to bridge the gap between prevention and treatment,” said Brandolino. “We believe this test can help people start conversations with their doctors sooner, which is often the most important step.”

The role of microvascular disease

Microvascular disease has been a growing area of interest among doctors and cardiologists. While traditional blockages in large coronary arteries are relatively straightforward to detect, disease in the smaller vessels can be more difficult to identify. Yet microvascular issues can cause significant symptoms and may increase the risk of future cardiac events.

For patients with ongoing symptoms but inconclusive results from other tests, using MCG as an additional source of information may help guide further clinical decisions. Total Healthy Lifestyle says the MCG test is designed to provide such supplemental data, though it stresses that all results and concerns should ultimately be evaluated by the person’s health care provider.

Local impact in Visalia and the surrounding areas

By making the test available in Visalia, Total Healthy Lifestyle is positioning itself as part of a growing trend in preventive healthcare. Rural and suburban communities sometimes face longer wait times or limited access to specialty testing. Bringing advanced tools into more accessible settings may help address those gaps.

About Total Healthy Lifestyle

Total Healthy Lifestyle is a Visalia-based alternative health practice that uses homeopathy and other natural therapies to promote wellness, preventive healthcare through early-detection heart screening, and community education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.