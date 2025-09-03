Bachata Sensual Festival Returns to Chicago September 4th–8th, 2025

Bachata Sensual Festival Returns to Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bachata Sensual Festival Chicago (BSFC) will light up the city from September 4th to 8th, 2025. Hosted by Bachata Sensual America , this five-day celebration promises to deliver a transcendent experience that blends world-class training, captivating performances, spontaneous social dancing, and one of the most anticipated Jack & Jill competitions ever seen in the US.After record-breaking editions in Houston and other major cities, BSFC is set to elevate the dance experience with more than forty hours of immersive workshops led by global icons. Attendees will learn from leading instructors, including Korke and Judith, Pablo and Raquel, and Luis and Andrea, among others."Dance is our shared passion, and through it, we’ve built something truly special. We’re grateful to work with instructors who not only bring world-class skill, but also genuine hearts to lift up others. What makes our festival unforgettable isn’t just the movement, it’s the friendships, the laughter, and the connections that continue long after the music fades,” says Damian Guzman, founder of Bachata Sensual America.A shared social energy, regardless of experience level, is at the heart of BSFC’s spirit, delivering a sense of belonging and cultural celebration that resonates across the dance community.BSFC will also host a historic Jack & Jill competition , a format in which leaders and followers are randomly paired and must improvise to a variety of bachata music styles. This global collaboration with the influential Bachata Council brings together up to 100 dancers, over $4,000 in prizes, and international ranking points for top performers.Competing dancers will vie not only for recognition but also for incredible rewards: first-place winners will earn full passes to the 2026 Bachata Sensual Festivals in Houston and Chicago, the Bachata Sensual World Congress, the Viva La Bachata Texas Festival, and the 2025 Bachata Sensual Weekender in New York, plus a $120 credit toward MyZiji shoes. Second- and third-place winners also receive festival passes to premier events in the US and Canada, including the Bachata Level Up Festival in Toronto. Entry requires a valid Bachata Competitor ID (BCID) from the Bachata Council and a full pass or weekend party pass to BSFC.Passes are currently available for full access, single-day admission, and evening admission. Given the high demand in previous editions, tickets are expected to go quickly.For full schedule details, ticket information, and artist lineup, visit www.bachatasensualamerica.com/bsfc-event-overview . For the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow @bachatasensualamerica on Instagram and Facebook.About Bachata Sensual AmericaBachata Sensual America (BSA) serves Bachata dancers in America with an unstoppable desire to learn the technique of Bachata Sensual and experience the superior dance environment of European studios, socials, and events that are not available in America. What sets BSA apart is the desire to recreate and, hopefully, surpass the European dance experience in the USA by leveraging experience, passion, and understanding of the industry of travel, dance, and community that is Bachata.

