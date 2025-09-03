Witness a hunting/fishing violation? Call CAP and report it, or go online, and you're eligible for a reward

With fall hunting seasons happening, Idaho Fish and Game is asking people to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999 if they witness a violation of fish and game laws. People are also encouraged to add that number to their cell phones so it’s always available.

Callers to the CAP hotline can report anonymously, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Cash rewards are available to callers who provide information leading to the citation of a suspected wildlife law violators. People can also file an anonymous report online.

People are encouraged to make as complete a description as possible of people and vehicles involved and report it as quickly as possible. License plate numbers are extremely useful as well as detailed information including exact location, time and description of suspects.

“Idaho Conservation Officers request assistance from the public to apprehend those violating fish and game laws,” said Joey Ishida, Fish and Game Interim Chief of Enforcement. “We can’t be everywhere at once, so we need help protecting Idaho’s fish and wildlife.”

CAP has been an important resource to catching poachers. During the past five years, CAP annually received an average of 1,465 calls from the public, resulting in an average of 100 citations, with over $31,560 being paid in reward to the public.

“We’d like to apprehend those violating fish and game laws,” Ishida said. “Only make the call if you feel safe to do so. Be discreet when taking pictures or recording the violation, but do not confront people directly or otherwise endanger yourself.”

CAP rewards the following amounts: