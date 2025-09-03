The voice of medicine: RCP’s final snapshot survey of 2025

We want to know about your experiences of providing corridor care over the summer, and how you’re feeling about heading into winter.

As the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) continues to champion the voice of physicians in shaping healthcare policy and improving patient care, today we have launched our third and final snapshot of 2025 focussed on two key issues: corridor care and winter pressures.

The short survey will give us a vital insight into the clinical pressures our members have faced over the summer months, and are most worried about ahead of winter.

The RCP has been campaigning for an end to corridor care, calling for year-round data recording incidences of corridor care. NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care committed to measure and report on these data – but they have not been published yet. We will use the insights provided to inform our ongoing campaigning to end and prevent corridor care, including publishing data so we can see the full scale of this issue.

How these insights shape our advocacy

If you have filled in any of our other snapshot surveys this year, then thank you.

Our goal is to represent and promote the experiences of physicians, be the voice of medicine and champion better care for patients. What you’ve told us so far this year has helped us do that.

From highlighting the realities of corridor care and health inequalities in the national press, to MPs raising how often physicians are seeing alcohol harms, we’ve used your experiences to inform our work and shape the debate.

You can see the write ups of data so far on the RCP website:

Your views on Artificial Intelligence (AI) are shaping a new report on digital and AI that we will publish later this year, and on sustainability.

Please take five minutes to complete the snapshot survey and ensure your voice is heard. The survey will close at 11.59pm on 17 September 2025.