MDC, National Federation for the Blind combine to offer unique outdoor event Sept. 20

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to make the outdoors accessible to as many people as possible.

With that in mind, MDC is partnering with the Springfield Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind to hold “Adventure Day” on Sept. 20. This event is for blind and low-vision people. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom Park in Rogersville. The park’s address is 6176 State Highway VV.

With the assistance of adaptive equipment, this event will allow people to experience fishing, archery, and nature hiking. All participants who fish will be covered by a group permit.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210502

People interested in participating in this event can also register by calling Janice at the Springfield office of the Federation of the Blind, 417-7621-0253.

Bottled water will be provided, but participants should bring a snack and a lunch. Also, participants should bring other needed personal items (sunscreen, medication, etc.). Participants who will be fishing near water are encouraged to bring their own PFD (personal flotation devices) but PFD equipment will also be provided.

Transportation, provided by New Growth Transit, will be available for participants coming from Bates, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cass, Cedar, Dallas, Henry, Hickory, Laclede, Morgan, Miller, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon counties. These arrangements can be made by calling New Growth at 417-283-7991.

The Blind Community Thrift Store in Springfield is donating 50 starter packs of Navilens codes for the first 50 participants.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.