The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Reversing a Biden-Era RMP Amendment Crushing Montana Coal Mining Last November, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment for the Miles City Field Office located in Miles City, Montana, which guides the management of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office, including land use allocations of areas available for further coal leasing consideration and those that are not. Staying in line with his administration’s radical ‘Green New Scam’ and anti-American energy agenda, the Biden RMP Amendment allocates a whopping ZERO acres of BLM administered coal as available, and 1,745,040 acres unavailable for further coal leasing consideration in the Miles City Field Office planning area. This radical RMP Amendment limits future coal leasing in the area to essentially none – shutting down domestic energy production, threatening access to affordable, reliable American energy, killing jobs, and negatively impacting the economy in Montana. We should be encouraging domestic energy production so we can stop relying on foreign nations for our energy, threatening our national security – especially since we produce energy much cleaner and safer than anywhere else in the world. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to overturn the Biden BLM’s disastrous RMP Amendment that crushes domestic production by stifling coal mining in Miles City, Montana. H.J. Res. 104, introduced by Rep. Troy Downing, expresses congressional disapproval of the RMP Amendment submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment,’’ which essentially ends future coal leasing of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office area, threatening American energy independence and security. Energy security is national security. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to unleash American energy and keep the U.S. energy dominant by cutting Biden-era energy-crushing and job-killing regulations.



Promoting Energy Development and Production in North Dakota In early January, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the North Dakota Field Office to replace the 1988 RMP, guiding management of BLM lands across North Dakota for the next 20 years. This includes 58,500 acres of BLM-administered surface land and 4.1 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate. Once again, the Biden Administration put their ‘Green New Scam’ agenda and radical environmental activists over American energy security, jobs, and a strong economy: the Biden-era North Dakota RMP severely limits oil and gas development and coal leasing in the state, crushing future development, domestic energy production, and the benefits that come with it. The harmful RMP would end leasing on over four million acres – 99 percent of federal coal acreage – and prevent leasing on 213,000 acres – 44 percent of federally owned fluid mineral acreage – of North Dakota federal lands. This is unacceptable, and will only hurt North Dakotans, the state’s economy, the job market, and national energy security. We must unleash American energy, not shut it down. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to reverse this burdensome RMP and unshackle energy development and production in North Dakota, lowering costs for hardworking families, creating jobs, and bolstering our national security. Rep. Julie Fedorchak’s legislation, H.J. Res. 105, nullifies the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that severely restricts coal leasing and mineral resource development in North Dakota, hindering the expansion of American energy production and the economic opportunities it provides. America needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy that supports American energy independence and security – House Republicans are fighting to deliver.



Unleashing Alaska’s Mineral Resources and Energy Development In November 2024, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the Central Yukon region of Alaska, guiding the allocation of public land use in the region, including mineral and energy resource development. The planning area is made up of roughly 55.7 million acres, with about 13.3 million of those acres being public lands managed by the BLM Central Yukon Field Office. This disastrous RMP designates 21 areas of critical environmental concern or research natural areas, consisting of around 3.6 million acres – imposing federal red-tape that blocks resource development such as pipeline and oil and gas development, significantly hindering energy production in the region. The economic impacts from shutting down mineral exploration and development will only harm Alaska and hardworking Americans, with no payoff. Crushing domestic energy production in Alaska by impeding resource development, including pipeline and oil and gas development, kills jobs and threatens America’s energy, and therefore national, security. House Republicans are bringing legislation to stop these burdensome and damaging restrictions on energy development in the Central Yukon region of Alaska, unleashing American energy, safeguarding jobs, shoring up energy security, and lowering energy costs for hardworking Americans. It’s past time we unlock Alaska’s full potential and unleash its extensive energy and mineral resources. H.J. Res. 106, introduced by Rep. Nick Begich, reverses the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that blocks resource development such as pipeline and oil and gas development in the region, hurting energy production and crushing job creation. House Republicans will continue working to strengthen American energy security by repealing burdensome Biden-era regulations and that crush American energy and stifle our economy. Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today: