First in History: World’s Highest IQ 276 Scientifically Confirmed in Academia

Acceptance Letter

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in history, the world’s highest IQ score of 276—achieved by Dr. YoungHoon Kim and verified by World Memory Championships and Official World Record—has been scientifically confirmed and accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Testing, Psychometrics, Methodology in Applied Psychology (TPM), which is indexed in the world’s most authoritative academic databases including PubMed (U.S. National Library of Medicine), Scopus (Elsevier), PsycINFO (American Psychological Association, APA), and ESCI (Web of Science), among others.This confirmation is presented in the paper titled “Modeling and Psychometric Evaluation of an Exceptionally High IQ Score of 276 in a Single Case Study” which analyzes and justifies the reported IQ of 276 (SD=24, equivalent to IQ 210 on SD=15) using various intelligence assessments such as the WISC-V Extended Norms, IRT-based estimation, and multi-test cross-validation, demonstrating that even at the extreme upper end of the intelligence spectrum, a scientifically rigorous evaluation model is possible.Regarding this achievement, Dr. Kim stated: “The publication of this paper represents a scientific foundation for humanity to better understand the uncharted territory of intelligence. I am committed to continuing research on extreme intelligence and neuro-based innovation projects to contribute to both society and academia.”Beyond the validation of a single case, this publication represents a turning point in how intelligence at its most exceptional levels can be examined and understood. It signals to the academic world and the public alike that rigorous science can engage with the limits of human potential. Dr. Kim’s case thus serves not only as an individual milestone but also as an invitation for future research, collaboration, and innovation aimed at redefining the horizons of intelligence studies.

Legal Disclaimer:

