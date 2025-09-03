Water and Sanitation holds public consultations on rehabilitation management guidelines for water resources, 4 Sept

The Department of Water and Sanitation will hold public consultations on the Rehabilitation Management Guidelines for Water Resources on 04 September 2025, at Southern Sun, Arcadia in Pretoria. The consultations will be held with various stakeholders that include municipalities, catchment management agencies, water boards and academic institutions.

The objective of the consultation is to share the guidelines with the public and to obtain inputs, comments and support from key water sector stakeholders to ensure that water quality degradation is avoided, minimised, and remedied where applicable, on water resources such as rivers, dams, wetlands, estuaries, groundwater and lakes.

Chapter 3 of the National Water Act (NWA), (Act 36 of 1998), provides for the protection, use, conservation, management, and control of water resources in an efficient, sustainable, and equitable manner in South Africa. Sections 19 and 20 focus on the prevention and remedying effects of pollution and the control of emergency incidents respectively.

The protection of water resources is critical for ensuring healthy ecosystems and water availability for current and future use.

Members of the media are invited to the public consultation on the Rehabilitation Management Guidelines for Water Resources, as follows:

Date: 04 September 2025

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Venue: Southern Sun Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini

Cell: 082 878 6915

E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

