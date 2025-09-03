Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule addresses NATU Triennial National Conference and hands over Multipurpose Sports Court, 3 Sept
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, address the National Teachers’ Union (NATU) Triennial National Conference and deliver an address at the handover of a multipurpose sports court delivered in partnership with Nedbank.
These engagements demonstrate the Department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in education and advancing grassroots sports development across South Africa.
Members of the Media are invited to attend the events and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:
Event details: NATU Triennial National Conference
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025
Time: 08h30
Venue: Birchwood OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg
Event details: Nedbank Multipurpose Sports Court
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025
Time: 13h00
Venue: Phulong Secondary School, Springs
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.