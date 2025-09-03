Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule addresses NATU Triennial National Conference and hands over Multipurpose Sports Court, 3 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, address the National Teachers’ Union (NATU) Triennial National Conference and deliver an address at the handover of a multipurpose sports court delivered in partnership with Nedbank.

These engagements demonstrate the Department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in education and advancing grassroots sports development across South Africa.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the events and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Event details: NATU Triennial National Conference

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: Birchwood OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg

Event details: Nedbank Multipurpose Sports Court

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: Phulong Secondary School, Springs

