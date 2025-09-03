Submit Release
Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule addresses NATU Triennial National Conference and hands over Multipurpose Sports Court, 3 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, address the National Teachers’ Union (NATU) Triennial National Conference and deliver an address at the handover of a multipurpose sports court delivered in partnership with Nedbank. 

These engagements demonstrate the Department’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in education and advancing grassroots sports development across South Africa. 

Members of the Media are invited to attend the events and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:
Event details: NATU Triennial National Conference 
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025 
Time: 08h30 
Venue: Birchwood OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg 

Event details: Nedbank Multipurpose Sports Court 
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 03 September 2025 
Time: 13h00 
Venue: Phulong Secondary School, Springs

