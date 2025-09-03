Macao hosts live-streaming sessions of grand commemorative meeting to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

MACAU, September 3 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government today organised live-streaming sessions so that Macao people from all walks of life could watch the grand commemorative meeting at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The live-steaming session has also enabled various sectors of society to listen to the important speech by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr Xi Jinping; and to watch the grand military parade held in the capital.

This collective participation has enabled the Macao public to join hands in the country’s commitment to remembering history, honouring martyrs, cherishing peace, and forging the future.

The live-streaming sessions were held at the Macao Polytechnic University sports facilities, and the University of Macau sports facilities.

Officials attending the Macao Polytechnic University live-streaming session included: Acting Chief Executive, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Zhang Yingjie; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; alongside other Government officials, community representatives, and representatives of youth and student associations.

In his address, Mr Cheong started by paying the highest tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the War of Resistance, and expressed profound condolences regarding compatriots tragically lost.

Eight decades ago, the Chinese people achieved a monumental victory through 14 years of arduous resistance, marking a historic turning point for national rejuvenation. This demonstrated the unparalleled courage and indomitable spirit of the Chinese nation during crisis, laying the foundation for re-establishing global-power status for China.

Regarding the grand commemorative meeting at Tiananmen Square, Mr Cheong emphasised that its military parade constituted a crucial component of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It showcased the country’s commitment to upholding the positive outcomes of the victory of World War II, and advancing a community with a vision of a shared future for mankind.

The parade also manifested the country’s resolve and capability in safeguarding national interests and global peace, while inspiring nationwide unity towards building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation. The commemorations not only honoured victory, but also served as a reminder to cherish hard-won peace, he added.

Mr Cheong highlighted Macao compatriots’ unwavering support for the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, with locals actively supporting frontline efforts through fundraising and material donations, despite challenging circumstances. Many young people courageously joined battlefield operations, embodying the spirit of patriotism through their concrete actions.

Over the past 25 years since Macao’s return to the motherland, remarkable achievements across economic, cultural, and social domains have been made with the support of the Central Government and through public effort, said Mr Cheong. Today’s national prosperity, and Macao’s stability, were built upon martyrs’ sacrifices. He urged continued transmission of patriotic values, and encouraged young people to broaden their horizons while aligning their personal development journey with national development.

Attendees of the live-streaming session watched the grand commemorative meeting, listening to President Xi’s address, and witnessed the military parade’s demonstration of the country’s modern defence capabilities. In watching it, the live-streaming session attendees consolidated their collective pride in being members of the nation.

Across Macao, over 60,000 people – including students from tertiary and non-tertiary institutions – attended either school-organised viewings or Government-hosted presentations of the live broadcast. In doing so they commemorated this historic occasion, perpetuating the nation’s enduring spirit of resistance.