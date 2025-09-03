UM associate professor elected fellow of American Psychological Association

MACAU, September 3 - Xu Hui, associate professor in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Macau (UM), has been elected a fellow of the American Psychological Association (APA). He is the first and only Chinese psychologist to be recognised as a fellow in APA Division 17 (Society of Counseling Psychology). This accolade also reflects international recognition of his academic achievements and contributions to the field.

APA, founded in 1892, is the leading scientific and professional organisation representing psychology in the US, with 172,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members. Its mission is to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

Prof Xu said that he was honoured to be elected a fellow of APA, particularly as a Chinese psychologist specialising in the field of counselling psychology. He hopes to continue contributing to the development of counselling psychology in Greater China and serving the community through psychological research.

Prof Xu is a faculty member in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Social Sciences at UM. His research focuses on vocational psychology and career development, psychotherapy science, psychological assessment, and cross-cultural issues. He has advanced theoretical frameworks such as the dual-process theory of career decision-making (DTC), career wisdom, and the interest formation and consequence (InFoCo) model. His research has been published in leading journals such as the Journal of Counseling Psychology and the Journal of Vocational Behavior, and he has received major grants from the American Psychological Foundation. He has also received several awards, including the Outstanding Graduate Student Award from the Council of Counseling Psychology Training Programs and the Early Career Award from the Society of Vocational Psychology. Prof Xu has previously served as an associate editor for the Journal of Vocational Behavior and as chair of the Society of Vocational Psychology. He currently serves as an associate editor for the Journal of Counseling Psychology.